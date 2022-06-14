ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Officials: Fraud suspect caught heading to Cuba on Jet Ski

By Associated Press
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXm5C_0gAjRSHf00

MIAMI – A Cuban man charged in a $4.2 million Medicare fraud scheme is being held as a flight risk after officials said he tried to flee the U.S. on a Jet Ski.

A federal judge in Miami ordered Ernesto Cruz Graveran, 54, of Hialeah, to be detained pending trial Monday, according to court records. He has been charged with health care fraud.

According to a criminal complaint, Cruz Graveran's company, Xiko Enterprises Inc., submitted approximately $4.2 million in fraudulent health care claims to Medicare from February to April this year for medical equipment that Xiko never provided and that Medicare beneficiaries never requested. Medicare paid Xiko over $2.1 million.

Investigators learned last month that Cruz Graveran was planning to travel to Havana and approached him several days before his flight, the complaint said. Cruz Graveran agreed to cooperate with a criminal investigation during an interview, and officials said they took his passport.

But last Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers reported finding Cruz Graveran aboard a broken-down Jet Ski in the waters south of Key West, headed in the direction of Cuba. The island nation is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of the Florida Keys.

Cruz Graveran was aboard the personal watercraft with a person known to law enforcement as a migrant smuggler. Investigators say the Jet Ski was outfitted with a special fuel cell for long trips and was carrying extra food and water bottles.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Cruz Graveran.

Comments / 2

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

WANTED FLORIDA MAN CAUGHT FLEEING TO CUBA ON A JET SKI

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man accused of $4.2 million of Medicare fraud on a jet ski just south of Key West. Ernesto Cruz Graveran, 54, was reported trying to flee to Cuba on the jet ski when it broke down off Key West. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has the...
KEY WEST, FL
cbs12.com

More than $99 million in drugs offloaded by Coast Guard in Miami Beach

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — More than $99 million in illegal drugs were seized by the U.S. Coast Guard. On June 17, the crew of the Cutter Thetis offloaded approximately 5,237 pounds of cocaine that was seized in the Caribbean Sea. The drugs were intercepted by the Coast Guard Cutter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
Hialeah, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Havana, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Bay News 9

Florida police officer charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida police officer has been charged with fraudulently applying for a COVID-19 relief advance grant and low-interest loan. A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment Wednesday against the 44-year-old Coral Springs police officer, according to court records. The officer faces one count of wire fraud, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami Beach man gets duped by phony contractor

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach man living in a historic Art Deco building was looking to upgrade his home. Unfortunately, he ended up losing cash to a phony contractor. “Life is a b---h. You rip people off in Miami Beach, you’re going to go to jail,” said Francesca Regini.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami airport cargo workers accused of stealing more than $21K worth of electronics

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested two Miami International Airport cargo workers Tuesday and accused them of stealing more than $21,000 worth of Apple electronics from cargo pallets destined for Chile. Miami-Dade police accuse Alberto Duardo Vera, 50, and William Gonzalez Torres, 55, of stealing a total of five...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Ski#Medicare Fraud#Health Care Fraud#Cuban#Xiko Enterprises Inc#U S Coast Guard
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tri-Rail, other agencies get U.S. funds to help curb rail line trespassing, suicides

Fresh federal dollars are headed to South Florida to help railroads, cities and local police agencies cope with rising instances of trespassing and suicides along the region’s rail lines. More than $2 million from the Federal Railroad Administration is being distributed among 13 states, including Florida, to regions where deaths by train are on the rise due to trespassing and suicides, the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Officials evacuate condominium building in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The residents of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach said they have until Friday night, to evacuate the building over safety concerns. Firefighters and police officers responded to the Hemispheres Condominium at 1965 South Ocean Dr. An electrical fire in a mechanical room in Bay North affected water and electricity to the four buildings in the complex.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Continuance granted in case of Broward family accused of beating man for 'making son gay'

MIAMI - A Broward County judge granted a continuance until August 5th in the attempted murder/hate crime against the Makarenko family.The family defense attorney, Mike Glasser, says it gives more time for evidence to reveal itself ultimately exonerating his clients.Glasser has worked closely with the state."I credit the state in particular the prosecutor, MR Torres, immensely for his open-mindedness to reconsider to view evidence in a neutral light and we're please with what's going on", said Glasser.In shackles, Oleh Makarenko and his father, Yevhen, appeared in court and remain in Broward County custody.Innah Makarenko bonded out of jail, but was...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Investigation
NBC Miami

Naples Woman Arrested in Broward, Accused of Organized Fraud

A 33-year-old Naples woman is accused of continuing a statewide bank fraud scheme while her boyfriend ran the operation from a federal prison upstate, court records revealed. Roxanne M. Wilmath was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday and charged with obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Police officer accused of using COVID relief funds to repair vintage car

CORAL SPRINGS – A Coral Springs police officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law.Jason Scott Carter is accused of falsely applying for and using COVID relief funds. Federal prosecutors said the 44-year-old from Boca Raton "submitted a fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan ("EIDL") application and loan agreement on behalf of Jason S. Carter, Inc., a South Florida business he allegedly owned and operated."Carter, federal prosecutors said, lied on that application that the business had gross revenues of $100,000 during the 12 months leading up to January 31, 2020, and that the relief funds would only be used for business expenses.Instead, Carter is accused of spending more than $21,000 of the SBA loan money to repair his vintage vehicle.Carter faces one count of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
64K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy