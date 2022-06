PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael after more than three years. Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project. The almost $25 million project will help with stormwater management. This will cover the north half of Panama City, starting from the mall going towards Frankford Avenue and the Robinson Bayou area.

