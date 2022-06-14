ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Lālāwai

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 2 days ago

—Prosperous, successful, well-to-do, rich. “The measure of one’s lālāwai is personally defined by each...

www.hawaii.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
the university of hawai'i system

Telly Award for UH Hilo alumni behind ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi video on Pono Pledge

A group of faculty, staff, students and alumni from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo brought home a silver award from the 43rd annual Telly Awards for a public awareness video that encourages safe, responsible and respectful tourism. The video, featured in both ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) and translated into English is a visual expression of the Pono Pledge, a creed of respect asked of visitors to Hawaiʻi Island, which is part of a campaign the Island of Hawaiʻi Visitors Bureau launched in 2018.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

How is Juneteenth 2022 Celebrated in Honolulu?

Federal offices—including the U.S. Postal Service—will close for the Juneteenth holiday in Hawai‘i on Monday, June 20. Some banks and businesses have also opted to observe the date so it might be wise to check before you show up at various places. The name is short for...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Kawada to head Mānoa athletics fundraising organizations

David Kawada, an experienced leader of non-profit organizations, has been hired as president of ʻAhahui Koa Ānuenue (AKA) and executive director of the Nā Koa Football Club. ʻAhahui Koa Ānuenue is the official fundraising arm of University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics and the Nā Koa Football Club is the official booster club of the Rainbow Warriors football team. He begins his position on June 27.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Uh Hilo
KITV.com

Aging Well: Hawaii's Active Seniors Expo

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Supporting and educating Hawaii families and kupuna for a healthier way of life: that is the goal of the first Hawaii Active Seniors Expo coming to the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. The idea behind the expo has been years in...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Rockne Freitas’ Legacy

Former UH vice president for student affairs Doris Ching remembers Rockne Freitas. Rockne Freitas was a man dedicated to educational opportunity and success for all students and, especially, for Native Hawaiians and other student populations previously underserved and underrepresented in higher education. Whether he served the University of Hawaiʻi as associate athletics director, vice president for university relations, or chancellor of a community college or four-year campus, Rockne never wavered from his advocacy for the educational success of Native Hawaiians—historically, one of the most underserved and underrepresented populations in higher education. His vision was to inspire Native Hawaiian students’ academic success as a means to elevate the economic and leadership status of Native Hawaiians in the State of Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii to have world's only Anna Miller's restaurant

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The last remaining Anna Miller’s restaurant may reside in Hawaii, according to a published report. After four decades in existence in Japan, the final Anna Miller’s is closing this summer, according to Japan Today. This week, the Japanese baked goods company Imuraya announced that its...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Hilo, HI
State
Hawaii State
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: June 15-21

$84 – $324, Waikīkī Shell, 2805 Monsarrat Ave., henrykapono.com/. Presenting poetry, music and comedy, Black Voices Matter is back for an encore at Mānoa Valley Theatre. The celebration of Black arts and culture happens ahead of the Juneteenth federal holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the country. Spoken word and hip-hop artist Black Chakra is among the stellar lineup of artists at this spoken word event.
HONOLULU, HI
Saipan Tribune

Palacios is discharged from ICU

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has been discharged from the Intensive care Unit of the Queens Healthcare Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he has been confined since being medically transferred there last June 3. According to a press statement from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Palacios is now out...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

The Best Bakeries on Oʻahu in 2022

Oʻahu is home to some of Hawaiʻi’s most well-known bakeries that have been satisfying sweet cravings for generations. From a classic hot malasada to cream pies, here’s how HAWAIʻI Magazine readers ranked the best bakeries on Oʻahu in our the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dow tanks so what should investors do?

From now until June 20th, Kauai residents can get free health care through Tropic Care. Visit: https://health.hawaii.gov/kauai/tropic-care-2022/. A fun new activity is opening up at Ala Moana. It's called "The Search for Snoopy: A Peanut Adventure." Apollo Entice III, Snoopy and Charlie Brown visited Sunrise with more details. Iconic Pearl...
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Mānoa alum, former professor to lead Choral Arts Society of Washington

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate, and former assistant professor of music and director of choral activities, will head to the nation’s capital as the new artistic director of the Choral Arts Society of Washington. Jace Kaholokula Saplan ​​will advance choral arts by reimagining the classics and ushering in a new generation of innovative programming with global influence, according to the organization. Saplan’s term begins on September 1, 2022.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii makes plea for donors as supply runs low

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii said they are in critical need for safe blood. It is important to boost the state’s supply in preparation for any natural disaster, the blood bank said. According to the organization, while a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds, only...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Nonprofit offers up to $1,000 per person for Windward Oahu families in need

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaiian Community Assets, in partnership with the Castle Foundation, announced their plan to offer over $100,000 via the Windward Oahu Homeowner Assistance Fund to help Windward Oahu families pay their monthly bills. The Assistance fund will offer to $1,000 per person (80% area median income and below),...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Blue Angels are BACK

The Kaneohe Bay Air Show and Open House is going down on August 13th and 14th at Marine Core Base Hawaii and that means the Blue Angels are coming back to Hawaii. We spoke with Marketing Specialist Janna Herrington about the show. “Yes, we’re very excited to be inviting the...
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

All-you-can-eat Gen Korean BBQ coming to Kapolei

KAPOLEI (KITV4) - Gen Korean BBQ House, one of the largest all-you-can-eat restaurant chains in the United States, plans to open its third restaurant in Hawaii in West Oahu, according to public records. The California-based restaurant chain, which has locations in the Philippines, Las Vegas and Houston, has two locations...
KAPOLEI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy