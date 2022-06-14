Hawaiian Word of the Week: Lālāwai

Former UH vice president for student affairs Doris Ching remembers Rockne Freitas. Rockne Freitas was a man dedicated to educational opportunity and success for all students and, especially, for Native Hawaiians and other student populations previously underserved and underrepresented in higher education. Whether he served the University of Hawaiʻi as associate athletics director, vice president for university relations, or chancellor of a community college or four-year campus, Rockne never wavered from his advocacy for the educational success of Native Hawaiians—historically, one of the most underserved and underrepresented populations in higher education. His vision was to inspire Native Hawaiian students’ academic success as a means to elevate the economic and leadership status of Native Hawaiians in the State of Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO