American Black Film Festival kicks off Wednesday
MIAMI – We're a day away from the start of the American Black Film Festival.
It goes through Sunday at various locations around Miami and Miami Beach.
This year will be a hybrid experience with live screenings through Sunday and virtual programs from June 20 through 30.
It all begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at New World Center on Miami Beach, featuring writer and actor Issa Rae.
That will be followed by a screening of the Netflix documentary "Civil," which is about civil rights attorney Ben Crump.
