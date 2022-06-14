Ziskin named 2022 All-ASC honorable mention player

Meadville native Macy Ziskin, who played shortstop for the Belhaven University softball team, was recently selected as a 2022 honorable mention All-American Southwest Conference player following the conclusion of the Blazers’ regular season. In 43 starts during this year’s softball campaign, Ziskin, who previously played at Brookhaven High School and Copiah-Lincoln Community College, scored 25 runs (third most on the squad) on 25 hits and was .298 in batting with four doubles, a triple and a home run. She also accounted for a team-high 25 walks and 15 stolen bases in 17 attempts during the team’s most recent season. The Blazers finished their effort with a 41-8 overall record and were 26-4 in conference play taking home the American Southwest Conference regular season title and followed by winning the ASC tournament, their first conference title since joining the NCAA in 2019. Belhaven went unbeaten in regional post-season action in Marshall, Texas, with wins over Linfield and East Texas Baptist, but came up short against Texas Lutheran in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Division III softball championships played in Seguin, Texas. The Blazers spent the majority of their season inside the top 10 of the NFCA Division III national poll and picked up 12 wins over Top 25 opponents. Ziskin, who is majoring in sports medicine and exercise science, was selected as an ASC Academic All-Conference player last year. During her 2021 season, Ziskin hit .218 while recording a total of 12 hits in 55 at-bats.