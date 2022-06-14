ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Harold Glenn Jones

Aug. 10, 1941 - June 12, 2022 Funeral services for Harold Glenn Jones, 80, of Brookhaven, were held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Clear Branch Baptist Church. Interment was in the Heuck’s Retreat Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at Clear Branch Baptist Church. Mr. Jones, who graduated from Roxie High School in 1960, was born to Robert Lee Jones and Hazel Elizabeth Hutto Jones on Aug. 10, 1941, in Natchez, and passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eloise Coker Jones, and his parents. Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Judy A. Jones; his son, Stan Jones (Dawn); his daughters, Kim Maddox (Lee) and Kristi Watts (Joshua); his brother, Robert Jones; his three grandchildren, Trussell Graham Jones, Cole Michael Watts and Emelia Ann Maddox; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.

