Manchester Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Admits Giving Fentanyl To Overdose Victim: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Dandre Tubbs Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail/Ocean County Prosecutor

A 33-year-old man from Manchester has admitted to providing a fatal dose of drugs to another man, authorities said.

Dandre Tubbs pleaded guilty to manslaughter and dealing fentanyl on Monday, June 13, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The plea was in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Manchester on Aug. 16, 2021, Billhimer said.

Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to a residence for an unresponsive male. Police discovered the man was already dead from an apparent drug overdose.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Manchester Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that Tubbs supplied fentanyl to the victim, Billhimer said. A toxicology report confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the victim’s system.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Tubbs was arrested by Officers of the Manchester Township Police Department during a motor vehicle stop. He has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

