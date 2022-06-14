WesBanco Arena provides cooling center for those without power

The City of Wheeling, in conjunction with the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency will open a cooling center for anyone without electricity beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday inside WesBanco Arena’s lobby.

Anyone needing transportation and lives in the Ohio Valley Regional Transportation Authority (OVRTA) service area can call 304-232-2190 for pickup.

