Wheeling, WV

WesBanco Arena provides cooling center for those without power

By Corrine Hackathorn
 2 days ago

The City of Wheeling, in conjunction with the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency will open a cooling center for anyone without electricity beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday inside WesBanco Arena’s lobby.

Anyone needing transportation and lives in the Ohio Valley Regional Transportation Authority (OVRTA) service area can call 304-232-2190 for pickup.

Hardest hit areas of Wheeling begin storm cleanup

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s powerful storm include Wheeling Park and all the surrounding neighborhoods. Wheeling Park , Oakmont and Stamm Lane just to name a few ,are indescribable. You have to see it to believe it. Massive trees are being...
Free Admission to Wheeling City Pools Extended Through Thursday

WHEELING, W.Va. – The City of Wheeling has extended free admission to city pools through Thursday. Residents can beat the heat at pools located at Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park, Wheeling Island; Grandview, Wheeling Heights and 36th Street, South Wheeling. The facilities will be open from noon until 6...
Power outages create huge risk during Tri-State heat advisory

UPDATE (1:33 p.m.) According to Appalachian Power, employees and contract workers are still working to assess damage after heavy wind, rain and lightning on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Director of Communications, Phil Moye, says that about 73,000 customers were left without power at the height of the storm and that the majority of […]
Gas line issue closes Mall Road, I-70 exits in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
West Virginia National Guard coming to Ohio County following storm damage

At the direction of Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard is sending a team to support Ohio County following damage from severe weather earlier this week. A liaison officer from the 1092nd Engineer Battalion will arrive today to provide assistance to Ohio County’s Office of Emergency Management in damage assessment and reconnaissance for military […]
List of places closed in Wheeling due to outages

Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove City of Wheeling offices Bridge Tavern & Grill Centre Market Catholic Charities (No meal delivery) Elm grove animal hospital Elm grove animal hospital FeltonCPA Goodwin Foot and Ankle Center  Just Smiles-Dr. Joy Harr Pizza Hut Elm Grove Steele Pediatric Dentistry in Elm Grove Wheeling Park Pool/ Day Camp Wheeling Coffee […]
Emergency Declared in West Virginia County Hit by Storms

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for a northern West Virginia county hit by high winds and flash flooding from severe storms that caused one death. The declaration that will remain in effect for 30 days allows emergency responders...
Severe weather caused damage across Ohio County and left thousands without power

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Thousands of residents throughout Marshall and Ohio County woke up without electricity this morning and unfortunately many of them were left with a hefty amount of damage.    Electric companies have called for backup but say there is not a clear estimate of when the lights will be turned back on.   The brutal high winds destroyed […]
Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
Wheeling Park Pool and day camp closed

Wheeling Park and the day camp will be closed on Tuesday and until further notice due to Monday’s storms. Wheeling Park says they currently do not have power and the entrance into the park is blocked because of downed trees. The Park will let the public know once the situation changes. Stick with 7News for […]
Purple Heart parking spaces dedicated

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you remember a few weeks ago, 7News introduced you to the Purple Heart Parking Project. It’s a mission of VFW Post 4442 to get designated parking spaces for veterans who were wounded during their service.  Businesses needed for Purple Heart Parking Project I never dreamed it would have such a turnout. […]
