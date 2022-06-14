Jan. 10, 1929 - June 10, 2022 Funeral service for Mary Sisco Case Gill, 93, of Bogue Chitto, were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Gum Grove Baptist Church in Lincoln County with the Rev. David Fortenberry and the Rev. Jason Case officiating. Interment was in the Gum Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Mrs. Gill was born to Mitchell and Etta Mae Sisco on Jan. 10, 1929, in Franklin County, and passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, C.L. Case and Clarence Gill; her son, Lester Ray Case and daughter-in-law, Hope Case; and her brothers, Marvie Sisco and Walter Sisco. Survivors include her daughter, Pam Case Johnson (Nathan); her step-sons, Wayne Gill (Diane) and Harold Gill (Cathy); her brother, Earl Sisco (Alice Ann); her sister, Eula Sisco Nunnery; her four grandchildren, Tiffany Waldrop, Tate Case (Rachel), Mandy Mathis (Hugh) and Luke Johnson (Hope); her three step-grandchildren, Terry Gill, Mitch Gill (Christa) and Corey Gill (Ashley); her eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Delaughter, Tyler Waldrop, Dylan Case, Jonathan, Jared and Alaina Mathis and Mary Claire and Maddux Johnson; and her seven step-great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mark, Ella, Riley and Emery Gill and Emalyn and Lorelai Langley; and a special friend, Irene Smith. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.