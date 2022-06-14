ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, MS

Mary Sisco Case Gill

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Jan. 10, 1929 - June 10, 2022 Funeral service for Mary Sisco Case Gill, 93, of Bogue Chitto, were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Gum Grove Baptist Church in Lincoln County with the Rev. David Fortenberry and the Rev. Jason Case officiating. Interment was in the Gum Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Mrs. Gill was born to Mitchell and Etta Mae Sisco on Jan. 10, 1929, in Franklin County, and passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, C.L. Case and Clarence Gill; her son, Lester Ray Case and daughter-in-law, Hope Case; and her brothers, Marvie Sisco and Walter Sisco. Survivors include her daughter, Pam Case Johnson (Nathan); her step-sons, Wayne Gill (Diane) and Harold Gill (Cathy); her brother, Earl Sisco (Alice Ann); her sister, Eula Sisco Nunnery; her four grandchildren, Tiffany Waldrop, Tate Case (Rachel), Mandy Mathis (Hugh) and Luke Johnson (Hope); her three step-grandchildren, Terry Gill, Mitch Gill (Christa) and Corey Gill (Ashley); her eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Delaughter, Tyler Waldrop, Dylan Case, Jonathan, Jared and Alaina Mathis and Mary Claire and Maddux Johnson; and her seven step-great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mark, Ella, Riley and Emery Gill and Emalyn and Lorelai Langley; and a special friend, Irene Smith. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bogue Chitto, MS
County
Franklin County, MS
County
Lincoln County, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gill
Person
Terry Gill
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
171
Followers
245
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy