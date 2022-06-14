ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Le Bonheur celebrates 70th birthday

By Myracle Evans
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur children’s hospital celebrates 70 years of serving children in need. There birthday celebration will be in front of the...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

 

actionnews5.com

Memphis in May lost $1.9M in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May reports a dramatic decline in revenue and attendees for 2022. Organizers released their 2022 report Thursday, and it says the combined attendance for Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest fell below 115,000 for the first time in over 20 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Eva Jean Phifer of Memphis, Tennessee

Eva Jean Phifer was born to Forrest and Libby Horton on June 7, 1934, in Slovak, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack. On June 15, 1951, she married Earl Brown Phifer and they had four children. The majority of their life together was spent in Stuttgart, Arkansas. When Earl retired, they relocated to his hometown of Hazen, and when his health declined they moved to Memphis, Tennessee to be near family.
STUTTGART, AR
actionnews5.com

Southern Heritage Classic unveils schedule of events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The schedule of events for the Southern Heritage Classic was unveiled Thursday. 2022 marks the 33rd annual SHC and likely final between Tennessee State and Jackson State in Memphis. Things kick off on Thursday, September 8. The O’Jays and Jay Lamont will perform at The Orpheum...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Gas prices impact Meals on Wheels volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know the saying, no good deed goes unpunished. Now, these gas prices are making it tough for Mid South volunteers having to use their own cars. Those with MIFA’s Meals on Wheels program in Memphis believe they’ll be able to retain their current volunteers, but gas prices may keep new volunteers from joining.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Salvation Army serve meals to families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army took their disaster mobile canteen to Chickasaw Place apartments Wednesday. They went to serve meals and provide water to families. Typically, the mobile canteen is deployed to emergencies, but at times, it is used to help communities in need. The Salvation Army handed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. tenants face uphill battle if they lose their AC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat continues in the Mid-South, setting record-high temperatures on Thursday. For renters, that heat becomes unbearable when there’s no air conditioning working in their home or apartment. “When tenants call, they sometimes don’t answer the phone,” said one anonymous resident of College Park Apartments...
MEMPHIS, TN
thecountrynote.com

Memphis Native and Rising Country Artist Maddye Trew Pays Homage with New Single, “Dear Loretta”

Trew to be Featured at Tennessee River Jam as Opening. Act for Headliner Big & Rich – This Saturday, June 18th, 4-5 PM CST. Nashville, TN – “Y’all SEE her? I – want – to – BE – her!” exclaims country newcomer Maddye Trew, beaming as she holds up a magazine featuring her hero, Loretta Lynn, on the cover. She’s celebrating the release of her new single, “Dear Loretta,” written by Josh Helms, Faren Rachels and Matt Willis and produced by Luke Buishas. The song made its debut on Radio SoBro’s NuMu Friday (an all-streaming radio platform allowing listeners to enjoy Nashville’s songwriters worldwide) just in time for Trew to take it onstage as a featured performer at the Tennessee River Jam. Trew found this song some years ago while working as an intern for a Nashville publishing company, before beginning to make her own footprints as an artist; she has held it close to her heart ever since … and was thrilled when she had the chance to record it herself.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Topgolf begins construction in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Topgolf is coming to Memphis and construction will begin soon. Topgolf plans to spend $16 million to build a two-story 72 hitting bay facility in Germantown. Topgolf Memphis is set to be 40 feet tall with 26,750 square feet on the first floor and 22,926 square...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG’s Wendy Nations meets the Blue Angels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s Wendy Nations took flight with the Blue Angels on Wednesday. She took part in a media tour to preview what the Blue Angels have in store for the Mid-South Air Show. Tickets are on sale and the show is this weekend, June 18 and 19. Below is a short video of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

St. Jude ranked No. 2 for pediatric care in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St Jude Children’s Research Hospital ranked number 2 for pediatric cancer care on the U.S. News & World Report’s 16th Annual “Best Children’s Hospitals” list. The publication rates 50 highest scoring U.S. pediatric hospitals. They factor in patient outcomes, such as...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mary J. Blige to perform at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige, will perform at FedExForum this fall. Nine-time Grammy Award winner announced her return to Memphis with the “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. The tour will make a stop at FedExForum on Sunday, October 16, 2022,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Sagay's Wednesday afternoon First Alert Forecast 6/15/55

5 Star Stories: Traveling exhibit celebrating Pride Month now showing in Memphis. This 5 Star Story is about “Rise Up” and “Memphis Proud” at the Museum of Science and History or MoSh -- formally the Pink Palace. Most of the animals are temporarily being re-homed to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family of Bartlett officer accepts medal in his honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of a Bartlett police officer who died from COVID-19 accepted a medal of honor for him Tuesday. Corrections Officer Vassar Odean Richmond died from complications of COVID-19 in October 2021 after he contracted it while working at the Bartlett City Jail. Richmond served with the Bartlett Police Department for three years […]
BARTLETT, TN
MLK50

No Shelter: Why is help located so close to temptation?

NO SHELTER is a regular series from MLK50 housing reporter Jacob Steimer, interviewing Memphians who are unhoused. Although the numbers are difficult to track, the Community Alliance for the Homeless estimates that on a given night in 2021, about 200 people were unsheltered in Memphis/Shelby County. The regular Q&As will introduce readers to neighbors they may not talk to otherwise and, perhaps, create a path to improving the way the city cares for these vulnerable people. They are written with the belief that all people are created equal — whether or not they’re treated that way. In this installment, the woman interviewed remains anonymous due to the possibility of retaliation against her.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Heat reaches 100 in Memphis, breaking record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The temperature in Memphis reached 100 degrees Thursday, breaking a nearly 70-year-old record. That’s according to WREG meteorologist Jim Jaggers at about 2:30 p.m. He said the heat index at that point was 110 degrees. The old record high for June 16 was 98, set in 1953, he said. The last time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Life expectancy for men in the U.S. continues to decline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - June is men’s health month and a new national survey found there is room for men to improve their physical, mental, and sexual health. Dr. Alex Pastuszak and Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the surprising findings from the survey and why some men are not prioritizing their health.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves take $25K in jewelry from Mednikow

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A group of six men stole approximately $25,000 worth of jewelry from an East Memphis jewelry store Monday. According to Memphis Police, officers discovered Mednikow Jewelry had been burglarized when they responded to the theft before 2:30 a.m. Investigators said the thieves shattered two glass door windows, used yellow pry bars to open […]
MEMPHIS, TN
familydestinationsguide.com

27 Best Hotels in Memphis, TN — The Top-Rated Hotels to Stay At!

Music, history, arts, and culture are the main reasons staying in Memphis is a blast. From Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland and fascinating museums to shopping malls and nearby parks, you’ll be very busy throughout your vacation, no doubt. Even a few of the hotels you can stay in...
MEMPHIS, TN

