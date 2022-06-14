ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MS

Presnell Cardinals win FCLL Majors crown

By Submitted
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 3 days ago

The Franklin County Little League 2022 regular season came to a close on Thursday, June 9 with the Presnell Roofing and Construction Cardinals claiming the Major League Division crown. The Cards upended the Kia of McComb Pirates, 6-1, in the title tilt. Following the championship game, the league’s All-Star team was announced and included Austin Brumfield, Levi Conley, Tucker Hawley, Will Hutchins, Ethan Johnson, Wyatt Kent, Brayden McGehee, Matthew Moore, Atlay O’Quinn, Corey McMinn, Jarvis Tillman and Eli Twiner. The local All-Stars will now travel to play in the Little League International state tournament in Hattiesburg for a shot to advance to regional competition in Waco, Texas, and the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. ••• 2022 FCLL Champions Coach Pitch Division The Summit Insurance Group Cardinals won all but one game during the season to claim first-place honors. Minor League Division The Back 40 Seafood Cardinals rolled through a 12-0 campaign to take the division. Girls Softball League Rural Rapid Response rolled to the league championship after defeating Apothecare.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
County
Franklin County, MS
Franklin County, MS
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Hutchins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Presnell Cardinals#Fcll Majors#The Major League Division#Kia#Mccomb Pirates#Apothecare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Franklin Advocate

The Franklin Advocate

Meadville, MS
171
Followers
245
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

A weekly community newspaper providing news, sports, advertising and digital offerings for Meadville, Bude, Roxie and all of Franklin County, MS

 https://www.franklinadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy