Presnell Cardinals win FCLL Majors crown

The Franklin County Little League 2022 regular season came to a close on Thursday, June 9 with the Presnell Roofing and Construction Cardinals claiming the Major League Division crown. The Cards upended the Kia of McComb Pirates, 6-1, in the title tilt. Following the championship game, the league’s All-Star team was announced and included Austin Brumfield, Levi Conley, Tucker Hawley, Will Hutchins, Ethan Johnson, Wyatt Kent, Brayden McGehee, Matthew Moore, Atlay O’Quinn, Corey McMinn, Jarvis Tillman and Eli Twiner. The local All-Stars will now travel to play in the Little League International state tournament in Hattiesburg for a shot to advance to regional competition in Waco, Texas, and the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. ••• 2022 FCLL Champions Coach Pitch Division The Summit Insurance Group Cardinals won all but one game during the season to claim first-place honors. Minor League Division The Back 40 Seafood Cardinals rolled through a 12-0 campaign to take the division. Girls Softball League Rural Rapid Response rolled to the league championship after defeating Apothecare.