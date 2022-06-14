ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts explain how to navigate interest rate hikes, inflation

By Mike Masciadrelli
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Federal Reserve is getting ready to possibly hike interest rates even more. Between a bearish stock market, rising interest rates, and more expensive goods, consumers are being hit really hard right now.

Financial anxiety is becoming a real thing for many people. Whether it’s paying for groceries or filling up your gas tank, people are losing more money from inflation.

At 8.6 percent, it’s the highest it’s been in 40 years.

The economy and one’s mental health are typically closely connected, according to a psychologist from VA Connecticut.

“The money is connected to goals. When they think about inflation or a rough economy, it puts these goals in jeopardy,” said Dr. Marc Rosen, Psychiatrist at VA Connecticut.

Diesel tax increase, inflation drive race for Connecticut gov

Parents like Jen Quinn, a mother of four, are now resorting to bargain hunting.

Affecting most sectors, food, energy, and rent are the most notable increasing. The fed’s interest rate hikes mean higher mortgage rates, making purchasing homes even harder. A 30-year fixed is now well over 6 percent.

“It’s what really needs to be done to curb inflation. Interest rates need to go up,” said Michael McCabe, Financial Advisor.

McCabe says the market drop is now setting in for clients feeling financially stressed.

Food banks feeling effects of inflation, gas price surges

“Now they’re getting really nervous. People are looking at 401Ks they saved for 40 plus years, and they’ve seen a 20 percent drop,” McCabe said.

McCabe said bear markets are normal and tend to be short-lived. The average length is about nine months.

Cutting back on expenses and budgeting are easy steps to take to help combat inflation. According to the latest “Stress in America Survey,” 87 percent of Americans said inflation is what’s driving their stress.

WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Saving on the air conditioning bill

Conn. (WTNH) — As temperatures climb, so do utility bills. “Having watched the way that the gas and groceries went sky rocketing, I’m really nervous to see what the air conditioning cost is going to be,” Jenny Johnson said. “Not being able to plan for that is scary.”
WTNH

State announces 9 cent increase on diesel fuel tax

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s tax on diesel fuel will increase by 9 cents per gallon on July 1, the Department of Revenue Services announced Wednesday. The tax, which is currently 40.1 cents per gallon, will increase to 49.2 cents per gallon, according to a letter from Commissioner of Revenue Services Mark Boughton to lawmakers. […]
WestfairOnline

Connecticut jacks up diesel fuel tax by 23%

Connecticut Commissioner of Revenue Services Mark D. Boughton announced that his office has approved a 49.2-cent per gallon hike in the cost of diesel fuel, an increase of roughly 23%. In a letter to state lawmakers, Boughton cited that state required his office to “to calculate the applicable tax rate...
Eyewitness News

I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: A history of CT’s diesel tax

(WFSB) - Connecticut is set to announce on Wednesday the state tax on diesel. Diesel prices affect everything from the cost of groceries to the price of unleaded gas. As of Tuesday night, that state tax was 40 cents a gallon. Channel 3′s I-Team sought to compare that to other...
