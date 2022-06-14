ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Mary Pearl Tuttle

By Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
The Franklin Advocate
 2 days ago

Jan. 6, 1936 - June 5, 2022 Mary Pearl Tuttle, 86, of Brookhaven, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born to Thomas Eugene McCoy Sr., and Pearl Elizabeth Souleret Smith in Bude on Jan. 6, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Michael Jackson; her brother, Tommy McCoy; and her sister, Margaret Seale. Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Murphy Tuttle; her sons, Marty Jackson and his wife, Gilda, Ronnie Jackson and his wife, Betty, and Keith Jackson and his wife, Robin; her grandchildren, Tanya and David Purdy, Zachary and Anna Jackson, Rebecca Jackson, Lily Jackson, Rachel Jackson, Anthony Lambert, Clayton Diffrient, Ryan Diffrient, Murphy Tuttle, Faye Tuttle, Joyce Hood, Jason Baudauf and Kimberly Tuttle; her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Ryleigh, Ryles and Ryker Purdy and Roger, Meredith and Beau Diffrient; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.

