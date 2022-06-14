UPDATE: Authorities search for motive after Hartselle man and suspect die from gunshots

A Hartselle man died after being shot in Somerville on Tuesday and the suspect, a Somerville resident, shot himself and died at a hospital after attempting to elude law enforcement, according to a Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Spokesman Mike Swafford said his department received a call about a shooting at Robin Private Drive early Tuesday, and when deputies arrived they found Henry “Hank” Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, in the house suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Morgan County deputies and a Priceville police officer attempted CPR on the victim but were unsuccessful, Swafford said.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Schoonmaker had wounds to his upper chest area. He said the initial 911 call came in at 4:04 a.m.

While headed to the scene of the shooting, Morgan deputies located a Ford F-150 being driven by the suspect, Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville. Swafford said a 46-minute chase ensued with Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Arab police assisting Morgan deputies.

The chase covered about 30 miles overall, Swafford said, and ended on U.S. 231, north of Arab, where English shot himself in his vehicle as officers approached. He was transported to Marshall Medical Center North in Arab, where he died, Chunn added.

Swafford said investigators are looking into how the two men knew each other and a motive for the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Court records show English in 2020 was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon in Florida and was arrested in Morgan County as a fugitive from justice for those and other Florida violations.

