Dec. 9, 1975 - June 5, 2022 Funeral services for George William “Billy” Boyd Jr., 46, of McCall Creek were held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at Riverwood Family Funeral Services in Brookhaven. Interment was in the Ramah Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Riverwood Family Funeral Services and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, June 10. Mr. Boyd was born to George “Bill” Boyd Sr. and Rebecca “Becky” Norton Boyd on Dec. 9, 1975, in Gulfport, and passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Alice Norton and the Rev. J.W. and Edna Earle Boyd. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Erin Rushing Boyd; his son, William Barrett Boyd; his daughters, Melanie Rebekah Boyd (David Huff) and Madalyn Elizabeth Boyd; his brothers, Randy Boyd and Buddy Boyd (April) along with their daughter, Bella Boyd; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Online condolences can be shared and a full obituary viewed at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Riverwood Family Funeral Services of Brookhaven was in charge of arrangements.