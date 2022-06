Firefly Distillery and nonprofit the ARC of the Lowcountry will host a barbecue sauce competition in September. "Getting Saucy with the Arc of the Lowcountry" is a fundraising event for the nonprofit, which focuses on protecting the rights of people with learning disabilities. Around 4,000 barbecue lovers will gather at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on September 24 at 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. for the competition.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO