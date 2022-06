Homeless people who have asked for help from their local council are “trapped” on the streets, sofa surfing and in B&Bs due to a “crippling” shortage of affordable homes, a charity has warned.Almost half (46%) of those who sought help from their local authority remained homeless after their contact with the housing team ended, according to a survey by Crisis.Without enough housing stock, councils are increasingly having to rely on expensive temporary accommodation or push people towards the private rented sector, it said.According to its new report, titled I Hoped There’d Be More Options, 58% of those who had contacted...

HOMELESS ・ 19 DAYS AGO