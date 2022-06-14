ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, Woman Attacked Woodbridge Store Clerk During Robbery: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

Police released a mug shot this week of a woman they say helped rob a WaWa convenience store earlier. They're asking the public's help to find her and her accomplice.

Khadijah Campbell, 34, and a man walked into the 2051 Daniel Stuart Square store in Woodbridge just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, Prince William County police said. She picked out several items and placed them on the counter like normal. But as the cashier was ringing up the purchase, the man tried to walk behind the counter, which started a shouting match with the cashier. As they yelled at one another, Campbell grabbed the items and left the store without paying for them, police said.

The cashier chased them outside and tried to call the police. The couple attacked the cashier, punching the employee several times and stealing a phone, police said. They sped away from the convenience store in a grey Mercury with the Virginia license plate TXL-6922, police said.

Investigators found the cashier's phone not far from the scene, and responders treated the employee for minor injuries.

Police want Campbell on charges of robbery, theft, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement, police said. Investigators are still trying to identify the male accomplice.

Police described him as 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall with a slim build and short hair, police said. He wore a black mask, white shirt, and red shorts, police said.

