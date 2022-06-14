ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caterpillar announces plans to relocate global headquarters to Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, Inc. announced plans to relocate its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas. The announcement came Tuesday that the company would be moving from Deerfield, IL to Irving....

CBS DFW

Caterpillar announces move to Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas.  Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years.  The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
