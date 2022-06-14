Caterpillar announces plans to relocate global headquarters to Texas
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
3 days ago
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas. Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years. The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race took to the air this morning over Longview with their first competition flight of 2022, and many pilots found themselves a long way from the targets. It started with a pilot’s briefing that revealed the targets’ weather, and the race was...
A new type of license plate arrived on June 1st in Texas. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering digital license plates but only to some type of drivers. Texas is apparently working with a company named Reviver to offer digital license plates in the state. This technology and the plates behind it aren't available for drivers yet on the open roads.
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas town made the list of the 2022 safest cities in Texas. Whitehouse ranked at number 46, according to a Safest Cities report. Below you can find a list of the top 10 cities. Trophy Club (Dallas) Fulshear (Houston) Fairview (Dallas) Colleyville (Fortworth) Memorial Villages (Houston) Elgin Highland Village […]
TEXAS, USA — Recently harvested watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew presented high levels of sweetness and sugar content amid lower yields, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services reported. Cantaloupe producers said a surplus of moisture and absence of rainfall are causes of the increased sweetness, which is measured through a value...
(Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is publicly making a big deal about moving to Texas and cozying up to the governor, behind the scenes his tunnel-building venture, Boring Co., is wrangling with local authorities in the state over a host of seemingly mundane permitting issues. Since Boring bought land last...
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
John Cornyn, the lead Republican working on a bipartisan gun agreement in the U.S. Senate, was heavily booed by the audience at Friday’s Texas GOP convention in downtown Houston. For days convention-goers have labeled Cornyn a “RINO” — short for “Republican in name only” — for his role in...
Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, and many don't even know why it's celebrated, much less where it originated. For all intents and purposes, Juneteenth is a celebration of the abolishment of slavery in the United States. As a matter of fact, it's the oldest nationally celebrated remembrance of slavery ending.
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today released his agency’s Texas Broadband Plan to support the expansion of broadband access for underserved and unserved Texans. The Comptroller’s Broadband Development Office (BDO) crafted the plan building upon the feedback that Hegar and BDO staff collected from Texans through 12 public town halls, 60 virtual regional roundtable discussions and more than 16,000 survey responses.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bet you didn’t know — Texas has a state reptile, and has since 1993. But, the population of the Texas Horned Lizard is threatened. As KLTV 7′s Willie Downs shows us – there was reason to celebrate at Caldwell Zoo today. “It’s...
Two Texas-based Native American tribes can continue to host electronic bingo on their lands after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling released this week sided with the tribes. Despite Texas’ strict gambling laws, the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribe near El Paso and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe near Houston have been operating electronic bingo facilities on their reservations for years. The nation’s highest court ruled 5-4 that the tribes have the autonomy to host the bingo games since Texas doesn’t ban bingo outright.
NBC 5 Investigates has obtained state records showing the cost of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to bus undocumented immigrants from the border to Washington D.C. has cost more than $1,400 per rider so far. It's a price tag that is higher than the cost of a first class...
