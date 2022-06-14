ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chambers, Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chambers; Lee; Russell The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northern Russell County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from River View to Columbus, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Auburn, Phenix City, Opelika, Valley, Smiths, Smiths Station, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, River View, Beauregard, Sturkie, Bleecker, Chambers County Lake, Fairfax, Ladonia, Oak Bowery, Griffen Mill, Huguley and Bibb City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Baker; Baldwin; Barrow; Bartow; Ben Hill; Berrien; Bibb; Bleckley; Brantley; Bryan; Bulloch; Butts; Calhoun; Camden; Candler; Carroll; Charlton; Chatham; Chattahoochee; Cherokee; Clay; Clayton; Clinch; Cobb; Coffee; Colquitt; Cook; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Dougherty; Douglas; Early; Echols; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Fayette; Forsyth; Fulton; Glascock; Glynn; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Irwin; Jasper; Jeff Davis; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Lanier; Laurens; Lee; Liberty; Long; Lumpkin; Macon; Marion; McIntosh; Meriwether; Miller; Mitchell; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pierce; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Quitman; Randolph; Rockdale; Schley; Screven; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Tattnall; Taylor; Telfair; Terrell; Tift; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Turner; Twiggs; Upson; Walton; Ware; Washington; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 367 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE APPLING ATKINSON BACON BAKER BALDWIN BARROW BARTOW BEN HILL BERRIEN BIBB BLECKLEY BRANTLEY BRYAN BULLOCH BUTTS CALHOUN CAMDEN CANDLER CARROLL CHARLTON CHATHAM CHATTAHOOCHEE CHEROKEE CLAY CLAYTON CLINCH COBB COFFEE COLQUITT COOK COWETA CRAWFORD CRISP DAWSON DEKALB DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY DOUGLAS EARLY ECHOLS EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GLASCOCK GLYNN GREENE GWINNETT HALL HANCOCK HARALSON HARRIS HEARD HENRY HOUSTON IRWIN JASPER JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JENKINS JOHNSON JONES LAMAR LANIER LAURENS LEE LIBERTY LONG LUMPKIN MACON MARION MCINTOSH MERIWETHER MILLER MITCHELL MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MUSCOGEE NEWTON OCONEE PAULDING PEACH PICKENS PIERCE PIKE POLK PULASKI PUTNAM QUITMAN RANDOLPH ROCKDALE SCHLEY SCREVEN SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TATTNALL TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL TIFT TOOMBS TREUTLEN TROUP TURNER TWIGGS UPSON WALTON WARE WASHINGTON WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON WORTH
APPLING COUNTY, GA

