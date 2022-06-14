ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie James Decker calls her husband Eric 'mi amor' as they enjoy a luxurious trip to Italy for their ninth wedding anniversary: 'We've been looking forward to this for a year'

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on a sun-soaked getaway to Capri, Italy this weekend.

As they soaked in the island's spectacular views, the couple could be seen looking cozy as they posed for a photo with their arms wrapped each other while on a yacht.

'Mi amor. We’ve been looking forward to this for a year, happy anniversary month baby [heart-eyes emoji] 9 years married next week!' she captioned the snap, posted to her Instagram on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzhBs_0gAjMuPa00
Happy couple: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on a sun-soaked getaway to Capri, Italy this weekend

In the postcard-worthy image, Jessie, 34, looked beautiful in a strapless white dress and her blonde tresses in beachy waves.

She also shared a footage of them looking off in the distance toward the waterfront homes perched on a mountain as the NFL star, 35, lovingly stroked her shoulder.

'Capri my heart ❤️,' the country singer wrote under the recording, which prompted her man to comment: 'My queen❤️❤️.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7Qlg_0gAjMuPa00
Romantic: As they soaked in the island's spectacular views, the couple could be seen looking cozy as they posed for a photo with their arms wrapped each other on a yacht
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QgWV_0gAjMuPa00
'Mi amor. We’ve been looking forward to this for a year, happy anniversary month baby [heart-eyes emoji] 9 years married next week!' she captioned the snap, posted to her Instagram on Tuesday

On her Instagram Story, the mother-of-three filmed herself eating gelato.

She and Eric have been married since the summer of 2013, two years after they were introduced through mutual friends.

The couple share their daughter Vivianne Rose Decker, eight, and sons Eric Decker II, six, and four-year-old Forrest Bradley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ea3bL_0gAjMuPa00
Delicious: On her Instagram Story, the mother-of-three filmed herself eating gelato
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFA9t_0gAjMuPa00
'Capri my heart ❤️,' the country singer wrote under the recording, which prompted her man to comment: 'My queen❤️❤️'

Her post comes less two weeks after revealing to her more than 4.1 million Instagram followers that she had to 'postpone some' of her tour.

'I had gotten pretty sick and was out longer than I expected. After much needed rest and recovery I’m feeling much better. Thanks for your patience… and thanks to my sweet husband for lots of soup and care,' she revealed.

She gushed: 'I am so happy to share some of the rescheduled shows! Can’t wait to keep The Woman I’ve Become Tour 2022 going and rockin’.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkuYb_0gAjMuPa00
Getaway: Her post comes less two weeks after revealing to her more than 4.1 million Instagram followers that she had to 'postpone some' of her tour

