Life Of The Party! Garcelle Beauvais Dishes 'RHOBH' Life Lessons, Supporting Sutton Stracke & Becoming A Reality Star

Nobody is more fun than Garcelle Beauvais ! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star exclusively sat down with OK! to dish all about the biggest lessons she has taken away from starring on the hit Bravo show, why she and best friend Sutton Stracke click and what is was like stepping into the world of reality television after spending years as an actress in Hollywood .

bravo

"I've done some amazing things throughout my career, but I have never gotten more attention then when I started doing Housewives ," Beauvais says. "I get why people love the show, people root for who they want to root for. Everybody gets involved."

SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE

Absolut

The Real cohost says her biggest takeaway from starring on the series thus far has been just how great of a friend she is. "I realized my loyalty to friends is important," she reveals. "In real life you don't get tested like that. It strengthened my convictions. If I'm with you, I am with you."

This is especially true when it comes to defending her partner in crime and good pal Stracke. "There is something about this southern girl [Stracke] that gets along with this Haitian girl [herself]," she laughs. "We just have a good time. It's easy and it's natural."

"I know some of the women questioned it like, 'Why are they friends?' but why wouldn't we be friends?" Beauvais adds, noting the two connected over being single moms juggling life and taking care of their children.

bravo

The NYPD Blue actress has spent years gracing our film and television screens, but diving into the world of Housewives was an entirely different ballgame. "It was really tough honestly," she admits. "When the cameras were first here at my house, I kept awaiting for someone to yell 'action!' and they [the crew] was like, 'we don't do that here!'"

"It's tricky because I cannot hide behind a character, it's truly who I am. It's my home, it's my kids, it's my life," Beauvais notes. "Before I felt like people knew things but now it's on a deeper level. They are seeing me in their household weekly!"

MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMA

The fan favorite housewife is also coming off the success of her memoir Love Me As I Am , to which the reactions (besides Erika Jayne who infamously threw the book in the garbage ) have been "unbelievable."

"People have connected with the book who I would not have thought of," Beauvais explains. "Here I am pouring out my heart and my journey and to have people connect to it is everything. It's been great, outside of the trash moment."

bravo

Beauvais is starting the summer off in style, becoming the Social Director of the Absolut Vodka brand’s newest initiative, Front Yard Citrus Club. The venture has allowed her to bring her chic style to their new custom line of citrus-inspired coolers, which are perfect for a summer soirée in the front of your home. "The summer for me is when you really get to spend time with your friends and entertain," she spills. "I love the idea that we are reclaiming the front yard which opens the party up to so many people."