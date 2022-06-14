ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

4 dentist-backed mouthwashes that'll eliminate bad breath and won't burn your gums

By Alex Frost,André V. Ritter
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YyVt_0gAjMmb000

Rachel Mendelson/Insider

"A quick 30-second rinse with a mouthwash can help prevent plaque buildup, gingivitis, cavities, bacteria, and provides cosmetic benefits like better breath and whiter teeth," New York-based cosmetic dentist Lana Rozenberg , DDS told Insider.

Mouthwash should never replace a solid brushing and flossing regimen, which is the only way to take care of your teeth and gums long-term. And while using mouthwash isn't a must, it can still be an effective supplement to an oral health routine.

The gargle can more easily access parts of the mouth brushing and flossing can't, like the gums and soft tissues, explained Amanda Lewis, DMD, a cosmetic dentist in Dallas and founder of flossing brand Lewie . She recommended rinsing with a mouthwash after brushing to cover all your bases.

Every dentist I talked to for this guide recommended, among other buying tips , going with an alcohol-free mouthwash to avoid a burning sensation and irritated cheeks and gums. For some, a fluoride mouthwash is best and because things like taste are what really make a happy customer, I tried eight leading mouthwash brands that fit our expert's guidelines to narrow down which are best.

Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests health products .

Here are the best mouthwashes

Best fluoride and for bad breath: Therabreath Healthy Smile Oral Rinse, available at Amazon, $17.44
Therabreath Sparkle Mint is an alcohol-free, fluoride mouthwash that targets bad breath-causing bacteria and leaves your breath feeling perfectly minty, making it our top overall pick for any person.

Best remineralizing mouthwash: Lumineux Oral Essentials, available at Amazon, $11.99
Lumineux Oral Essentials restores lost minerals to our teeth, while also cleaning and freshening our breath.

Best whitening: Colgate CO Antistain, available at Co. by Colgate, $16.10
Later, Stains! Foaming Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse by Colgate CO Antistain creates a layer to help prevent immediate stains, and it's small enough to stash in your bag for use on the go.

Best non-mint natural mouthwash: Closys, available at Amazon, $11.49
If you hate mint, try Closys Ultra Sensitive Unflavored where you get to control the flavor levels via natural ingredients.

Best flouride mouthwash for bad breath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDF5D_0gAjMmb000
Therabreath Sparkle Mint is beloved by dentists and tastes good, making it the best mouthwash for bad breath and the best fluoride mouthwash.

Alex Frost/Insider

$17.44 FROM AMAZON Originally $22.99 | Save 24%

Therabreath Sparkle Mint is an alcohol-free, fluoride mouthwash that targets bad breath-causing bacteria and leaves your breath feeling perfectly minty, making it our top overall pick for any person.

Pros: Sizable top to use as a cup, the right amount of mint, great aftertaste, alcohol-free so it doesn't burn

Cons: None

Three of our experts recommended Therabreath as the best mouthwash available, including the best mouthwash for bad breath and the best fluoride mouthwash.

Brian Luong , DMD, a dentist in Santa Ana, CA likes it, particularly for those who can't tolerate alcohol in a mouth rinse and Dr. Rozenberg likes it for bad breath prevention, thanks to the sodium chlorite, an oxygenating ingredient that specifically targets and kills bad breath bacteria.

In addition to containing no mouth-burning alcohol, it also has no artificial flavors or artificial colors.

This mouthwash is called Sparkle Mint , and that's exactly how your mouth feels after using it: It didn't taste peppery like some others I tried, and it had just the right amount of mint flavor. There were no weird or chemical-filled aftertastes when I tested it, making it the top option.

Lastly, Therabreath's top also doubles as a cup (which not all mouthwashes have), which keeps it convent and easy to portion.

Best remineralizing mouthwash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Xw6a_0gAjMmb000
Lumineux Oral Essentials mouthwash can help strengthen your teeth.

Alex Frost/Insider

$11.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $15.99 | Save 25%

Lumineux Oral Essentials restores lost minerals to our teeth, while also cleaning and freshening our breath.

Pros: Rich mineral content, natural taste, contains other natural healing ingredients

Cons: Mildly chemical after taste

Just like we take vitamins for our bodies, our teeth need minerals, too. Certain mouthwashes can help restore the minerals in your teeth, a process called remineralization. While some toothpaste provides these properties, using a remineralizing mouthwash too can further the process.

"Lumineux Oral Essentials is a dentist-formulated mouthwash made with Dead Sea salt, well-known for its rich mineral content," Dr. Rozenberg said. "This mouthwash also contains holy basil oil, a known adaptogen, a substance studies suggest is considered helpful in helping the body adapt to stress, and aloe vera juice, which is renowned for its soothing and healing properties ."

When it comes to taste, I found that this mouthwash had more of a "real" or natural mint vibe, but it also had a super mild chemical-like aftertaste. It wasn't strong enough that I'd say to avoid using it, though, especially with the above benefits mentioned.

Best whitening mouthwash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zooXy_0gAjMmb000
The Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse by Colgate CO helps keep teeth white by preventing future stains.

Alex Frost/Insider

$16.10 FROM CO. BY COLGATE

Later, Stains! Foaming Anti-Stain Mouth Rinse by Colgate CO Antistain creates a layer to help prevent immediate stains, and it's small enough to stash in your bag for use on the go.

Pros: Small size makes it portable; looks and feels more like a beauty product; more tolerable for sensitive mouths

Cons: The foaming can feel weird

These days, there are so many ways to brighten your teeth, from everyday whitening toothpaste to at-home whitening strips to expensive but effective in-office treatments. Colgate CO Antistain foaming mouthwash aims to help prevent future stains so you don't undo all the trouble you've gone through to get pearly whites.

And Dr. Lewis said this is actually possible: "This may be able to help prevent stains because of the ingredients that are humectants, mainly the Glycerine... this class of ingredient can work to create a slick surface for a period of time."

Now, how long that effect lasts is up for debate — Dr. Lewis said it depends on a person's salivary output and how much they are eating and drinking. But if you've spent money and time on scoring a brighter smile, it may help to use this mouthwash before a coffee date or wine with friends. It's also helpful that Colgate CO Antistain foaming mouthwash is just slightly bigger than your palm, making it easy to stash in your purse or glove box.

We should note, however, that this feels less like traditional mouthwash and more like a mousse for your mouth. It's kind of weird, but also less wet and sloshy of an experience. When I tried it, I found the formula felt gentler than other mouthwashes and didn't try to clear out my sinuses like other brands.

Best non-mint natural mouthwash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xapmV_0gAjMmb000
Closys Ultra Sensitive Unflavored is a natural mouthwash that lets you customize your own flavor.

Alex Frost/Insider

$11.49 FROM AMAZON Originally $14.99 | Save 23%

If you hate mint, try Closys Ultra Sensitive Unflavored where you get to control the flavor levels via natural ingredients.

Pros: Neutral taste unless you add flavor, contains an expert-recommended antimicrobial agent, has bad breath smashing ingredient

Cons: Adding flavor drops is one more step

If you don't really like strong flavors but want the benefits of mouthwash, check out Closys . You can either use the neutral-tasting mouthwash on its own or customize the taste by adding in your desired amount of the accompanying flavor drops, which are made with the natural ingredients of mineral oil and peppermint.

What's more, it's a quality mouthwash period. "It contains chlorine dioxide which kills bacteria and oxidizes volatile sulfur compounds that cause bad breath," explains Phil Devore , DDS, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentist at Image Dental in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Joseph Field , DDS, a dentist in Los Altos, CA agreed, calling it the "best over-the-counter mouth rinse," since chlorine dioxide isn't destructive to the oral cavity like alcohol-based rinses can be, he says.

When I tested this mouthwash, I liked the customizable taste and the product overall. But as someone who already finds their oral care routine tedious with remembering to brush, floss, and use mouthwash, having to add my own flavor drops was just one step too many for me to opt for this every day. However, if you love a perfectly curated product or really don't like too strong of a mint flavor, this mouthwash is great for you.

What else we considered

What else we recommend

Philips Sonicare Breath Rx ($9.99) : This is a quality, widely-available mouthwash with a peppery mint taste. Our top pick beat it out as best overall and best alcohol-free mouthwash, but this is still a solid pick recommended by one of our dentists.

What we don't recommend

Klen Natural Mint Mouth Rinse ($12) : While we are digging the minimalistic bottle and overall vibe of the brand Klen and we love its toothpaste , the natural mint mouth rinse had a pretty odd taste. However, if you are looking for another natural option, it may be worth a try.

Bite Fresh Mint Mouthwash Bits ($20 for a 4-month supply) : While we love the concept of an on-the-go, plastic-free product, we struggled a bit with actually using this product. First, you have to hold a tablet in your mouth while sipping a bit of water, then biting down and swishing the whole thing around. For some, this may be preferable to full-blown mouthwash, but I found it to be quite a few extra steps.

What is the best mouthwash?

Rachel Mendelson/Insider

To answer this question, I tested top brands and rated them based on taste , consistency (aka not too watery or too thick), and user-friendly packaging .

When picking which mouthwashes were worth my time to test, I turned to our expert's advice, which says we should all consider the below when shopping for the best mouthwash:

  • Look for antimicrobial (antibacterial) ingredients such as Chlorine Dioxide or Sodium Chlorite.
  • Avoid alcohol-based rinses . They irritate most people's mouths, including those with a sensitive mouth, bad breath, mouth sores, or tooth sensitivity, and they don't offer any benefit over non-alcohol-based rinses.
  • Fluoride can help protect you from cavities and strengthen your enamel, especially if your drinking water isn't already fluoridated or you are at high-risk for tooth decay.
  • If you want a natural mouthwash, look for menthol , eucalyptus , and/or aloe vera .
  • Avoid the following ingredients in large amounts because they are dangerous to ingest: chlorhexidine gluconate, ethanol (ethyl alcohol), hydrogen peroxide, and methyl salicylate.
FAQs

What is the purpose of a mouthwash?

Mouthwash is a nice-to-have addition to your daily oral health routine of brushing and flossing. Mouthwash is formulated to help reduce bacteria, eliminate plaque, and minimize future plaque build-up. Dr. Devore says that it's effective enough at reducing bacteria that you should add mouthwash to your routine — but it definitely shouldn't replace brushing or flossing.

Should I rinse after using mouthwash?

Dr. Lewis explains that not only is it unnecessary to rinse after using a mouthwash, it's actually not a good idea. It can wash away some of the beneficial ingredients for your teeth. Instead, just swish the mouthwash around for the recommended time and spit out the excess.

Can you use mouthwash every day?

Yes, you can use it every day unless directed otherwise by your dentist, according to Dr. Lewis. And because mouthwash helps to reduce the bacteria in your mouth, it's definitely a good idea for most people to use the gargle every day.

Should you use mouthwash before or after brushing?

Either is fine. Our experts explain that it doesn't impact mouthwash's effectiveness one way or another. However, Dr. Lewis said she personally chooses to do it after brushing and flossing to help wash away any dislodged particulars from the cleaning process.

Check out more Insider Reviews oral health guides
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBSy5_0gAjMmb000

9dreamstudio/Getty Images, Insider

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Salty Foods You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because They Dry Out Your Skin And Cause Wrinkles

Your diet plays a role in every area of your overall wellbeing, from your physical fitness to your mental health—and it can even have major effects on the quality of your skin. Maintaining a well-balanced diet is essential to keeping your skin looking healthy and youthful. That’s why you should avoid certain salty, processed foods at all costs if you want to curb signs of aging like wrinkles and dryness.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mouthwash#Gums#A Burning#Vitamin#Dds#Dmd
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The Best Type Of Shampoo To Use If You Want Thicker Hair

Not all shampoos are created equal. While the right fit for your hair can be a total game-changer, the wrong ingredients can be detrimental to your hair and scalp health, which is why it’s so important to consider the type of products you’re using. If you don’t think twice about the bottle you grab in the hair care aisle, it may be time to reconsider—especially if you struggle with fine or thinning hair. For those who are looking for the best way to bring volume and life back to their hair, we’re here to help with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
ECONOMY
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
Insider

Insider

459K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy