The Morning Call

A 7-story apartment building with a gym and indoor pool could come to Allentown neighborhood. Residents fear it will make parking even more difficult

By Lindsay Weber, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
The site of Manhattan Building Co.'s proposed Riverview Lofts II apartment building is seen Monday, June 13, 2022, in Allentown. Joseph Scheller/The Morning Call/TNS

Now that they’ve received unanimous approval from the city’s planning commission, two Allentown developers hope to build a “big sister” to an apartment complex in the city’s Sixth Ward neighborhood.

Developers John Palumbo and Alex Wright of Urban Residential Properties got the commission’s OK for a seven story, 61-unit apartment complex on North Railroad Street. They plan to name the new building Riverview Lofts II, a nod to the adjacent Riverview Lofts I, a 22-unit building on Allen Street, on which construction was completed over a year ago.

It’s yet another push forward in the flurry of development coming to the city’s Lehigh riverfront: The first of 12 buildings that will make up Jaindl Enterprises’ Waterfront project will open this year. Wright and Palumbo’s Riverfront Lofts project, which will be another apartment complex on nearby Front Street, also opens this year.

Riverview Lofts II would feature 10 three-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom and 22 one-bedroom apartments; a gym, and an indoor pool open year round; and retail space on the first floor.

Commission members praised the building’s design, which uses red brick in line with the surrounding buildings, and spacious apartment space.

“The plan look amazing, it seems well thought through in terms of providing large space for families,” commission member Kelli Holzman said.

When the project was proposed in 2020, several residents wrote letters of support to the city. Some applauded the effect the development will have on the Sixth Ward, where much of the housing stock is dilapidated or in poor condition.

The apartment building would provide 71 new parking spots in an underground lot, some of which could be available to the public. But the Sixth Ward is a dense neighborhood with limited parking, and some residents worry that the new building would make it even more scarce.

Developers plan to consolidate eight parcels of land into one for the new building.

One of those parcels is home to an Allentown Parking Authority-owned lot with 22 spaces, at least some of which are occupied. Developers will work with the city and parking authority to create a temporary parking plan before construction begins, they said.

Beth Sipos runs Egypt Star Bakery, which has four locations across the Lehigh Valley, including one close to the development. She rents five parking spaces in the lot for bakery employees, and said that the lack of parking in the neighborhood makes it hard to work there.

“Parking in that area is nonexistent now, so what are people supposed to do?” Sipos said. “I can’t imagine living there; it’s bad enough working there with the parking.”

“Parking is going to be an issue,” said James Spang, a neighborhood resident and president of the Riverfront Civic Association.

Despite the concerns, the plans have the legally required number of parking spots for a development of its size. Commission members said the parking concerns were valid, but said the project could still move forward.

“While I would certainly encourage … the developer to make as much public parking available as possible in the facility, that to me is absolutely not a dealbreaker,” commission member and city Controller Jeff Glazier said.

Commission members also asked developers if they looped in the Immaculate Conception Church, which operates a cemetery next to the new development. Developers said church leaders have been involved in planning.

Developers need to submit detailed design and construction plans to the city’s zoning staff, which will review them before construction can begin.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .

