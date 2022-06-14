ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Evans says he lost 15 pounds since ending his run as Captain America

By Olivia Singh
 2 days ago

Chris Evans as Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel Studios

  • Chris Evans spoke about how his life has changed since ending his run as Captain America in the MCU.
  • The actor told Yahoo Entertainment he's lost about 15 pounds since playing the characters.
  • "Every time people see me, they're like, 'You OK? You lost a bit of weight,'" Evans said.

Chris Evans said that he's lost weight since he ended his run as Marvel's Steve Rogers/Captain America in the 2019 blockbuster movie " Avengers: Endgame ."

Evans, who's currently promoting his role as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie " Lightyear ," was asked about how his life has been different post-Cap in a new interview with Kevin Polowy for Yahoo Entertainment.

"Was it like a weight off in any way?" Polowy asked.

"A literal weight off," Evans said. "I've shed like 15 pounds. Every time people see me, they're like, 'You OK? You lost a bit of weight.' I haven't had to hit the gym as hard."

Evans made his debut as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the 2011 film "Captain America: The First Avenger."

After being injected with a super-soldier serum, Evans' character went from being 5'4" and weighing 95 pounds to being 6'2" and weighing 240 pounds.

To get jacked for the role, the actor adopted a new training routine.

Simon Waterson, who trained Evans for the first "Captain America" film, previously told Insider that the star was "quite athletic," but he primarily did "the college workout."

"He just trained his biceps, and his chest, and his abs, and that was it," Waterson explained.

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios

The trainer helped Evans to develop a more balanced body that would also allow him to move better in action sequences. Evans followed the same fitness approach as he reprised his role in standalone "Captain America" sequels ("The Winter Soldier" and "Civil War"), ensemble "Avengers" films ("Age of Ultron" and "Infinity War") and other films.

Evans concluded his MCU run in "Endgame," which was the culmination of a decade of Marvel movies.

After Steve traveled back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their respective destinations, he returned to the present as a 106-year-old man.

He gave his iconic shield to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie), who was first introduced in "The Winter Soldier."

Chris Evans as an older version of Steve Rogers in "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel/Disney

The 2021 Disney+ series " The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ," costarring Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, explored Sam taking on the mantle. The show left Cap's fate largely ambiguous, with the character referred to as gone, rather than dead.

On multiple occasions , Evans has said that he is open to reprising his role at some point in the future , but it would have to make sense.

In his interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Evans said that for a decade, his career constantly revolved around filming and promoting Marvel movies. Now that he's removed from the franchise with a more freeing schedule, "there's parts of it that are nice and parts of it that I really, really miss because it was a role that meant a lot to me."

"I love those people," he said. "It'll be the best 10 years of my professional life, without any question, forever."

Evans also voiced his approval of Mackie as the new Captain America, saying that there's "no one better to do it."

"He does it justice," he said. "I'm so proud of him. I can't wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there's any tears shed, it's just for the sweet memories I have."

POPSUGAR

Meet Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Jack, Lyla, and Eloise

Chris Pratt is officially a dad of three! The 42-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a baby girl named Eloise. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Pratt wrote on his Instagram on May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful." Baby Eloise joins the couple's daughter, Lyla, and his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey Explains Why She Refused To Do Her Iconic Lift With Patrick Swayze Until The Day It Was Filmed

Dirty Dancing is a movie that teaches audiences what physical chemistry looks like between two people – the way that two bodies can be in sync with each other through the beautiful expression of dancing. We remember the film for the insane spark between actors Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, the quotable “No one puts Baby in a corner,” and the infamous lift scene. Believe it or not, however, Grey actually refused to do the iconic lift with Swayze until the day it was filmed.
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Jason Momoa's Short List of Lovers Over the Years

"Aquaman" star and certified heartthrob Jason Momoa shattered the hearts of fans in January 2022 when he announced his split from longtime-partner-turned-wife Lisa Bonet. The actor was with Bonet for 17 years and hasn't had a long list of lovers in the past, though he is making news for a budding romance with "Baby Driver" and "Ambulance" actress Eiza González.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
