Greenbelt, MD

Concern Grows For Critically Missing Greenbelt Who Disappeared Nearly Two Weeks Ago

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago
Malcom Jamaal Mitchell Photo Credit: Greenbelt Police Department

A man who may be in need of medical attention has gone missing in Greenbelt, and police are looking for the public's help in finding him, authorities say.

Malcom Jamaal Mitchell, 35, was last seen in the area of 9116 Springhill Lane around 10:30 a.m., Friday June 3, Greenbelt Police say.

Mitchell is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

He was last seen wearing a peach hoodie and blue jeans. If anyone comes into contact with Mitchell, please contact Detective Roberson #171 at (240)542-2135 or croberson@greenbeltmd.gov.

