Ruth Smith

Ruth H. Smith, 104, of Red Wing, died Monday, June 13, 2022 at her home in Potter Ridge. She was born February 17, 1918 in Zumbrota, Minnesota to John and Gesine (Stechmann) Bredehoft. She grew up on the family farm near Zumbrota. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church...
Ruth B. Featherstone, 98, of Red Wing, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 7, 1924, in Dawson, North Dakota to Henry and Olive (Luckman) Brame the youngest of seven children. At the age of 10, her mother passed away and she came to Red Wing to live with her mother’s sister, Ruby and husband EC Erb. In 1943 she graduated from Red Wing High School and then attended Hamline University. On June 9 1945, she married Richard Featherstone. They farmed with Richard’s parents, Ted and Lola in Featherstone Township for eight years and then took over the farm continuing to farm for another 50 years. Richard died on October 10, 2003. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church in Red Wing since 1935, she was a member of the Chapter P of the PEO Sisterhood, was an adult 4-H leader for the Featherstone Boosters and past member of the Featherstone Farm Bureau and Home Extension Group. Ruth was an avid gardener, loved to refinish furniture and enjoyed going to tractor pulls and antique engine shows with Richard. Her family, faith and friends meant the world to her.
Richard “Dick” Carlson, 88, of Red Wing passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Monday, June, 13, 2022 after a 7 month battle with leukemia. Dick was born on March 19, 1934 in Red Wing to Winfred and Florence Carlson. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1952 and then attended Mankato State University. In 1955 he married his high school sweetheart Irma Larson and they moved to Colorado where he served for two years in the US Army.
Feb. 7, 1929 - June 10, 2022. ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Carolyn Cook, 93, Ellsworth, Wis., died Friday, June 10, in her home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellsworth. Father David Olson will officiate. Interment will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ellsworth.
Three new sculptures were installed downtown earlier this month thanks to Red Wing Arts and other sponsors. “The 2022 sculptures are a project of Red Wing Arts and Red Wing Downtown Main Street, in partnership with Sculpture Tour Eau Claire and the PALS,” Arts wrote in a news release.
Life is short, take it cheesy. The Ellsworth Cheese Curd Festival is back to pre-pandemic operations for its 21st event on June 24-25 in East End Park. “The [last two] annual events were both drive-thru due to the pandemic,” said Kim Beebe, executive support staff for Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce. “We’re looking forward to once again hosting the big cheese curd party fans have grown to love.”
RED WING – Mayo Clinic Health System will host several sports physical clinics across Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota. These free clinics are for student-athletes entering grades seven to 12 in the 2022–2023 school year. The physicals provided at these clinics fulfill Minnesota State High School League sports requirements.
Flag Day has been celebrated annually in the United States since 1916, the Red Wing Elks Lodge continues the celebration each year by presenting the history of the American flag. At the Red Wing Elks presentation they demonstrate the history of the flag. Patsy Nesteby led the presentation, she said,...
Sustainability is at the forefront of Red Wing’s priorities as the City Council continues to adopt sustainable practices. The Red Wing City Council recently approved a new Green Fund that is investing the city’s savings from solar energy back into sustainable practices and projects. The city hopes to...
Comments / 0