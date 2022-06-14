Ruth Smith

Ruth B. Featherstone, 98, of Red Wing, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 7, 1924, in Dawson, North Dakota to Henry and Olive (Luckman) Brame the youngest of seven children. At the age of 10, her mother passed away and she came to Red Wing to live with her mother’s sister, Ruby and husband EC Erb. In 1943 she graduated from Red Wing High School and then attended Hamline University. On June 9 1945, she married Richard Featherstone. They farmed with Richard’s parents, Ted and Lola in Featherstone Township for eight years and then took over the farm continuing to farm for another 50 years. Richard died on October 10, 2003. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church in Red Wing since 1935, she was a member of the Chapter P of the PEO Sisterhood, was an adult 4-H leader for the Featherstone Boosters and past member of the Featherstone Farm Bureau and Home Extension Group. Ruth was an avid gardener, loved to refinish furniture and enjoyed going to tractor pulls and antique engine shows with Richard. Her family, faith and friends meant the world to her.

RED WING, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO