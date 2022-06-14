PUBLIC RIGHT TO KNOW ACT CLEARS ASSEMBLY JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: BILL WOULD BAN LEGAL SETTLEMENTS FROM HIDING INFO ON DANGEROUS PRODUCTS OR ENVIRONMENTAL HAZARDS
SB 1149 Prioritizes Health and Safety of California Residents. June 14, 2022 (Sacramento) - Now moving one step closer to becoming law, the Assembly Judiciary Committee today passed Senate Bill 1149 authored by Senator Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino), which would protect the public’s right to know the facts about dangerous public...www.eastcountymagazine.org
