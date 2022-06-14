Man indicted after girlfriend found dead inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County man has been indicted on multiple counts after his girlfriend was found dead inside her home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents joined an investigation with the Dyer Police Department and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday into the suspicious death of Shaylee Goins in the 200 block of A Street in Dyer.

According to TBI, Jamocus Jackson, who also lived in the home, was identified as the person responsible during the investigation.

The Gibson County Grand Jury indicted Jackson Tuesday morning with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jackson has been in custody since Sunday and is being held without bond.

