Inflation causes trouble for Indiana casinos

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS,IN (WEHT) – As Hoosiers face off against inflation and its four decade high, they struggle to buy gas, groceries and other goods. Statewide casino revenues seem to suffer as well.

May marks the second consecutive month that revenue from Indiana’s casinos fell. Reports from the Indiana Gaming Commission showed an 8% decrease in May statewide casino revenue when compared to April’s data.

Additionally when comparing March and April, the data shows an 11% decrease in April’s win revenue.

According to reports, the decline seems to be caused not only by soaring inflation rates, but also due to many COVID-19 relief programs coming to an end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Guest
3d ago

This is just the beginning. It’s going to be a long, long, long depression. Most, if not all, if Indiana casinos will close. Job loss. Eviction. Desperation. It’s the Biden Effect.

Lou P
3d ago

Yes…. The extra money is going to food and gas….. I got my last credit card statement and almost fainted…. Food and gas almost 2x what it was 2 years ago

JJ
3d ago

….and they plan to build one in Chicago when there’s nothing but crime and everyone is moving out? Lol

