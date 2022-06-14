ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

AG Rokita encourages Hoosiers to flag unclaimed property for Flag Day

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1Xvz_0gAjKvMj00

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is inviting Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov in honor of Flag Day to see if they are flagged for any unclaimed money.

According to a press release from Rokita, The Unclaimed Property Division returned $48 million to Hoosiers and over $23 million has been claimed so far this year. Rokita also encouraged Hoosiers to do the following:

  • Keep a record of all bank accounts
  • Indicate your interest in and awareness of all accounts by contacting the holder at least once every three years
  • Record all stock certificates and be sure to cash all dividends received
  • Record all utility deposits, including telephone, cable and electricity deposits.
  • Cash all checks promptly no matter how small
  • Update your address with all businesses when you move
  • Talk to loved ones about any safe deposit boxes you own
Here’s how to fly the American flag on Memorial Day

While all states administer unclaimed property programs, Indiana is the only one where the attorney general oversees the function.

