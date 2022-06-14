ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunflower County, MS

Sunflower County woman pleads guilty to stealing money from food program

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1pqe_0gAjKp4N00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, June 14, State Auditor Shad White announced that the former executive director of the non-project On Track pled guilty to fraud in Sunflower County.

Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested Carol Jackson in August 2021. She was supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) program meant to provide meals to needy schoolchildren during the summer months.

Natchez man facing felony child abuse charge

White said Jackson submitted fraudulent documents to MDE and stole more than $40,000 from the program. She used program funds to write herself more than $20,000 in checks in addition to withdrawing thousands of dollars from an ATM at a local casino and spending nearly $2,000 on personal travel.

According to White, the total amount civilly and criminally Jackson stole was $62,627.66.

“Once again, we’ve seen money stolen from a program intended to help some of the poorest Mississippians,” said White. “Thanks to the efforts of the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and prosecutors, this scheme has been stopped. We will continue to work hard protecting your money.”

Jackson will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Teen stepson accused of killing Delta State professor

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is accused of killing his stepmother, a Delta State University music professor, on Tuesday, June 14. Bolivar County deputies said Boyle police requested help with a possible murder at a home around 5:15 p.m. They said Karen Fosheim, 57, of Boyle, was found suffocated on the floor. The […]
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
WALB 10

Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son. The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches. Dekarius Funches allegedly beat...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
Sunflower County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Sunflower County, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Money, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

MDOT to improve intersections in west Mississippi

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a project that will improve intersections throughout western Mississippi. MDOT leaders said the project will take place in Yazoo, Warren, Copiah, Holmes, Claiborne, Humphreys, Washington, Jefferson, Sunflower and Bolivar counties. Work will be done to upgrade and add signs, striping, raised […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former MDOC probation officer pleads guilty to 4 counts of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement. Dendrick Hurd was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2021. White said Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad White
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy