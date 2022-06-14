Sunflower County woman pleads guilty to stealing money from food program

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, June 14, State Auditor Shad White announced that the former executive director of the non-project On Track pled guilty to fraud in Sunflower County.

Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested Carol Jackson in August 2021. She was supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) program meant to provide meals to needy schoolchildren during the summer months.

White said Jackson submitted fraudulent documents to MDE and stole more than $40,000 from the program. She used program funds to write herself more than $20,000 in checks in addition to withdrawing thousands of dollars from an ATM at a local casino and spending nearly $2,000 on personal travel.

According to White, the total amount civilly and criminally Jackson stole was $62,627.66.

“Once again, we’ve seen money stolen from a program intended to help some of the poorest Mississippians,” said White. “Thanks to the efforts of the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and prosecutors, this scheme has been stopped. We will continue to work hard protecting your money.”

Jackson will be sentenced at a later date.

