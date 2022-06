One person was hospitalized and both were charged following a fight that broke out at a Warren County QuickChek, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the dispute at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown found Eric Boe, 55, of Great Meadows, sitting on the ground and bleeding from his face as William Diaz-Santiago, 35, was holding him down around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13, local police said.

