Ukraine art exhibit

Image: Mariupol, 22 000 civilians are dead, by Daniil Movchan. June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – Today, San Diego hosts a unique exhibition of Ukrainian artists called “Ukrainian Voice. Your choice!" There are 58 artists from Kyiv, Kharkov, Lvov, Odessa, Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, Militopol and other Ukrainian cities showcasing their work, telling their war stories through contemporary art. Each artist is considered a voice of Ukraine to be heard. What is also remarkable is that most of the authors still remain in Ukraine, fighting for the freedom of their homeland.

