San Diego, CA

Ukraine art exhibit

 2 days ago

MODERN ART EXHIBITION JUNE 14 HELPS RAISE FUNDS FOR FAMILIES IN UKRAINE SUFFERING FROM THE RUSSIAN INVASION.

Image: Mariupol, 22 000 civilians are dead, by Daniil Movchan. June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – Today, San Diego hosts a unique exhibition of Ukrainian artists called “Ukrainian Voice. Your choice!" There are 58 artists from Kyiv, Kharkov, Lvov, Odessa, Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, Militopol and other Ukrainian cities showcasing their work, telling their war stories through contemporary art. Each artist is considered a voice of Ukraine to be heard. What is also remarkable is that most of the authors still remain in Ukraine, fighting for the freedom of their homeland.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
Passages: Marc Halcon

June 14, 2022 (Alpine) – Marc Anthony Halcon, a firearms expert who owned shooting centers and the former Covert Canyon paramilitary training camp in Alpine, died of COVID-19 complications on January 14 at age 68. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely...
ALPINE, CA
FALLBROOK, CA
fire resistant homes

June 14, 2022 (San Diego) - The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a Home Hardening Program as part of a state pilot program to encourage homeowners to create fire-resistant homes. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: COOPER'S HAWK

June 14, 2022 (La Mesa) -- Each year, a pair of Cooper's Hawks has chicks raised in their nest atop a large ficus tree on our property on Mt. Helix in unincorporated La Mesa. Today, one of the fledglings landed on our gate just a few feet from me, unpreturbed by my close proximity, and I snapped this photo of our newest resident bird of prey.
LA MESA, CA
LAKESIDE, CA
JONES ASKS JUDGE TO BLOCK PLACEMENT OF PREDATOR IN BORREGO SPRINGS

Photos: Michael Martinez, sexually violent predator proposed for release in Borrego Springs. June 14, 2022 (Borrego Springs) -- State Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) has sent a letter to San Diego County Superior Court Judge David Gill asking that sexually violent predator (SVP) Michael Martinez not be paroled out of the State Hospital and into the community of Borrego Springs.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
INTEREST LIST CLOSING SOON FOR NEW SERVING SENIORS RESIDENCE IN CITY HEIGHTS

June 14, 2022 (San Diego ) -- Prospective residents age 62 and over interested in affordable housing units at the new Serving Seniors Residence located in City Heights can still register their interest in the housing complex. Located in City Heights at Fairmount Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, the complex...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SANTEE COUNCIL REMOVES FANITA RANCH FROM NOVEMBER BALLOT; COLLINSWORTH CRIES FOUL

June 13, 2022 (Santee) -- After the Santee City Council voted last week to remove the Fanita Ranch project initiative from the November ballot, environmental activist Van Collinsworth called the move not only a slap in the face of local voters, but a clear message that the 3,000-unit development will never go to a vote.
SANTEE, CA
FAKE OFFICER IN SILVER CAMRY PULLED OVER AT LEAT 10 MOTORISTS: DETECTIVES SEEK MORE VICTIMS

June 14, 2022 (San Diego) – A man arrested yesterday for impersonating a Sheriff’s officer while pulling over a female motorist in Fallbrook conducted at least 10 other fake traffic stops in Bonsall, Fallbrook and Oceanside since last August. Detectives with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation are looking for more victims, says Detective Lester Garman.
FALLBROOK, CA
Passages: Betty Jean McMillen

June 13, 2022 (Lakeside) – Betty Jean McMillen, 82, passed away in her sleep at her Lakeside home on May 29, 2022. McMillen served five terms as President of the Lakeside Historical Society and has long been a key voice for the organization, still co-chairing publicity and social media for the LHS at the time of her death, along with Billy Ortiz.
LAKESIDE, CA

