There is a change of command at Irwin Army Community Hospital
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley officially welcomed a new commanding officer on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday morning...jcpost.com
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley officially welcomed a new commanding officer on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday morning...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0