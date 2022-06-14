There is a change of command at Irwin Army Community Hospital

Work to repair the Riverwalk Trail that runs from Fort Riley along the north side of the Republican River north Junction City is complete. Craig Bender, Military Affairs Council Director for the Chamber of Commerce, said the river and rain washed away a portion of the trail and was going to become dangerous. "I started reaching out to the Kansas National Guard. They have an engineer unit and I knew that they could do annual training sometimes to help communities out so I reached out to them."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO