Riley, KS

There is a change of command at Irwin Army Community Hospital

 3 days ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Irwin Army Community Hospital on Fort Riley officially welcomed a new commanding officer on Tuesday morning.

JC Post

Riverwalk Trail repairs are complete

Work to repair the Riverwalk Trail that runs from Fort Riley along the north side of the Republican River north Junction City is complete. Craig Bender, Military Affairs Council Director for the Chamber of Commerce, said the river and rain washed away a portion of the trail and was going to become dangerous. "I started reaching out to the Kansas National Guard. They have an engineer unit and I knew that they could do annual training sometimes to help communities out so I reached out to them."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Kelly: Economic development key to strengthening Kansas

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly firmly believes that if the state is not growing, it is dying. That is why she and her administration have placed such an emphasis on economic development during her first term in office. "We have revived our state. We've fixed a lot of the things that...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Bill Snyder shares his early story with retired educators

This is the first of a three-part series on former K-State football coach Bill Snyder. This story focuses on that portion of his life ranging from childhood through college and his early teaching years. JC Post. Former K-State football coach Bill Snyder credits educators for having a great impact on...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Firefighter hospitalized after battling Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—A firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire overnight in Shawnee County. Just before midnight Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at 1520 SW Randolph Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Crews reported light smoke coming from the front door of...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas teen dies after 4-wheeler strikes a fence

SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas teenager died in a accident just after 12:30p.m. Wednesday northwest of Salina. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a 15-year-old boy was riding a four-wheeler in a field behind his family's home in the 4700 block of W. Pleasant Hill Road. The boy attempted...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect threatened 71-year-old with a gun

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged aggravated assault in Manhattan. Just before noon Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 71-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sunflower Fair will be Sept. 20 in Salina

After a two-year hiatus the health and wellness event called the Sunflower Fair is returning to Salina. The North Central Area Agency on Aging has announced that the event, which is geared for older Kansans, people living with disabilities and caregivers, will be held Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.at Tony's Pizza Events Center.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 17

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Michael Skillern-Lewis, Failure to appear, Arrested 6/16. Hope Stark, Outside warrant, Arrested...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputies find 27 pounds of pot, pot products on I-70

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a Montgomery, Alabama man Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 west of Salina after more than 27 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were found in the rental vehicle he was driving. Just before 3p.m., a deputy stopped an eastbound 2021 Chrysler Voyager on...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Candlewood Suites in Junction City receives recognition

IHG Hotels & Resorts has recognized Candlewood Suites Junction City team as a Spirit of True Hospital Award recipient for their 2021 accomplishments. Considered the most prestigious honor among IHG Hotels & Resorts properties and colleagues, the program acknowledges hotels for exceptional performance among several key customer criteria, including cleanliness and overall customer service and satisfaction.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

K-State vet shares tips for managing cattle through heat

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A Kansas State University veterinarian is urging cattle producers to beef up their plans for managing heat stress in their herds, a challenge that costs the U.S. cattle industry up to $370 million in losses each year. A.J. Tarpoff, a beef veterinarian with K-State Research and...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

K-State Salina: Pritchard new assoc. dean of research, graduate studies

Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has appointed Michael Pritchard as the associate dean for research and graduate studies. As the associate dean, Pritchard is charged with significantly expanding the campus's scholarly productivity, increasing research funding, growing graduate enrollment and advancing K-State Salina's regional, national and international reputation as a global leader in aerospace innovation. He also will serve as K-State Salina's liaison to research units within the university, external funding agencies and the Graduate School.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Beware of farm machinery on roadways

Geary County Emergency Management reminds the public to keep an Eye Out. Farm machinery may unexpectedly turn onto a road from a nearby field or driveway. Slow down as soon as you spot farm machinery on the road. Stay a Safe distance away and pass with caution. Be aware of...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Public Works will not pick up trash Monday

Junction City Public Works has announced that there will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, June 20th due to the Juneteenth Holiday. However, trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next work day as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, June 21st.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Bill Snyder explains how his Kansas State journey began

This is part two in a series on former K-State football coach Bill Snyder. This story focuses on how Snyder was contacted and then became interested in becoming the head football at Kansas State. Former Kansas State University Athletic Director Steve Miller was persistent in his pursuit of Bill Snyder...
MANHATTAN, KS
Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

