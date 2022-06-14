ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City leaders, residents celebrate Juneteenth

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnZVU_0gAjJAM900

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined other leaders to raise a flag in honor of Juneteenth, now a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in this country.

Juneteenth was first celebrated by Black Americans on June 19, 1865, when the last slaves were finally set free in Texas.

Although recognized in several states before becoming a federal holiday in 2021, Gov. Spencer Cox signed a law to make Juneteenth National Freedom Day a state holiday this year .

State Representative Sandra Hollins sponsored the bill; she is the first African American woman to serve in the Utah Legislature.

Utah Juneteenth Heritage Festival Director Betty Sawyer says that Juneteenth is an important Utah holiday, as it celebrates freedom and justice.

She also believes it is much more than a symbolic celebration, as she says "it involves real work on diversity, equality, and inclusion."

Sawyer also said that the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minnesota sparked the movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

But the effort took years, much like the struggle to establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which became a federal holiday in 1984.

Utah was one of the last states to recognize the holiday, at first naming it "Human Rights Day" before changing it in 2000.

Utah became the 44th state in the country to observe "Juneteenth Freedom Day," also as a result of legislation sponsored by Hollins.

"We are all pioneers in this fight, looking to make people whole after injustice," Sawyer said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

SLC pedestrian bridge named for Archie and Lois Archuleta

SALT LAKE CITY — After remaining unnamed since 2017, the Archie and Lois Archuleta Bridge was dedicated Friday. The pedestrian bridge honors married couple Archie and Lois Archuleta who received a Key to the City in 2018. The Archuletas have been celebrated for their work with education, social justice...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kcpw.org

Future SLC trails, past racist lynchings and current port spending

The Utah Inland Port Authority is paying millions of dollars in rent for a transloading facility that has yet to be built. After a public outcry, the expansion of a trail system in the foothills above Salt Lake City will wait at least another year. And an effort is underway to draw attention to Utah’s history of Black lynchings — by gathering handfuls of soil.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Things to do on Juneteenth in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – With Juneteenth officially becoming a federal holiday in June 2021, more and more cities are recognizing the day as a time to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Here in Utah, there are plenty of events happening for those who are looking to celebrate — especially with the family. Here are […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Minnesota State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Winds driving wildfires in Tooele, Salt Lake counties

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Crews responded to two new fires Friday, one of which closed part of Interstate 80 and was threatening power lines in the area. The Lakeshore Fire was reported Friday afternoon near milepost 100 on I-80. Eastbound lanes were closed for a time while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. They temporarily reopened, only to close again when the flames reignited.
TOOELE, UT
S. F. Mori

Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City

Angel Garden Sign at Primary Children's Hospital(Image is author's) Known for many years as Primary Children's Hospital, the Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital (PCH) is a famous place in Salt Lake City where angel children are treated with angel medical staff members. It may seem that angels are watching over the children as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
ABC4

FuelFest heads to Utah this July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gearheads, mark your calendars as FuelFest heads to Utah this summer. Celebrating its debut in Salt Lake City, FuelFest is bringing over 600 custom, exotic, rare, and exclusive cars and trucks for Utahns to admire up close. The event will be taking over the Utah Motorsports Campus on July 23 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah State University reports on Latina women’s status in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY– The Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project, UWLP, researched the experiences of Utah women and girls, focusing on Latina women in Utah. According to UWLP, the project used the U.S. Census description for Hispanic or Latinx; “a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race.”
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Legislature#African Americans#Black Americans#State#African American
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Casey Bokslag

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Casey Bokslag left his home two weeks ago and was never seen again. Surveillance video captured Bokslag leaving his apartment on West Temple in South Salt Lake. But that was the last image of him. No one has seen the 29-year old since that day on June 6. “He was […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
upr.org

Several Utah counties placed under new fire restrictions

Several Utah counties have been placed under fire restriction with many state officials bracing for a potentially wildfire-heavy summer. According to the head of Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands, 195 wildfires have been recorded so far this year and over 1,000 acres have been burned as a result. An improvement over last year’s statistics, but things could get worse as we move into the summer months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
ksl.com

Salt Lake wants to keep Bees in place as city seeks major neighborhood changes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees' home is safe while the rest of the neighborhood is set for major changes. Members of the Salt Lake City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution to establish a new ballpark legacy lease with the minor league franchise at Smith's Ballpark, setting the Bees up to remain at the ballpark beyond its lease expiration at the end of the 2024 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy