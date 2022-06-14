ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Prosecutor: Woman facing criminal charges in deadly crash killing boyfriend, child

By James Felton, James Paxson
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Criminal charges have been handed down to a mid-Michigan woman who got into a car crash this past winter killing her boyfriend, one of her children and seriously injuring her two other kids. The woman is facing 16 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder....

www.wnem.com

Comments / 9

Betty Bloomberg
1d ago

seems like she is suffering quite a bit already. How many ways can you charge a person with each particular crime by classifying it in different terms. I am sorry for the families and loved ones of each person and sorry for her also

Reply(6)
4
Related
abc12.com

Woman charged with murder in December deadly crash on Dort Highway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is facing 16 charges, including murder, for allegedly causing a deadly crash into the back of a Consumers Energy truck on Dort Highway last December. Prosecutors accuse Catina Youngblood of driving a Dodge Charger while intoxicated at a high rate of speed into the...
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for double murder case

Trial is scheduled for a man accused of fatally shooting two in Pontiac last July. Jury selection is set to begin Dec. 12 for the case against Dazon Louis Mathis, 22, charged with two counts of open murder and firearms offenses for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive where Mathis had reportedly been staying.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Second overnight shooting in Saginaw leaves man in critical condition

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A second overnight shooting in Saginaw left a 42-year-old man in critical condition Thursday. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Niagara Street. Investigators say the 42-year-old male victim from Saginaw sustained multiple gunshot wounds in his...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man convicted of murdering Warren 6-year-old, 2 adults has outburst at sentencing hearing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man convicted of murder in the slayings of a 6-year-old boy and two adults in Warren had an outburst Wednesday at his sentencing hearing. Nicholas Bahri, 39, of Bloomfield Hills, was to be sentenced on Wednesday (June 15) after being found guilty of 15 charges in the triple-murder case, but the hearing has been pushed back to June 29.
WARREN, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man charged for assaulting girlfriend’s dog

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man in Genesee County has been charged for assaulting an animal. On Friday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m., the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office learned about an animal cruelty incident that happened in Burton on May 23 at 9:16 p.m. Sheriff Chris Swanson shared...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Thomas Township Man Injures Pregnant Wife In Accidental Shooting

A Saginaw County man must remove firearms from his home as a condition of his bond after police say he accidentally shot his pregnant wife in their Thomas Township home. 30-year-old Cameron Zuzula, an active member of the U.S. Army, is charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury or death. The incident happened May 24 as Zuzula was handling the weapon, according to police. The woman and baby survived the shooting.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MSP investigating near drowning in Zilwaukee

Zilwaukee, Mich. (WNEM) - A 2-year-old is in critical condition after falling into a pool in Saginaw County, according to the Michigan State Police Department. This near drowning happened at a Zilwaukee home on Wednesday at about 5:40 p.m. The 2-year-old fell in a pool and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Charges#Reckless Driving#Alcohol#Violent Crime
WNEM

Police: Saginaw resident expected to survive after getting shot in head

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw resident is expected to survive after being shot in the head, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened just after midnight on Thursday, June 16 in the 600 block of Athens Street. According to the preliminary investigation, a 34-year-old Saginaw resident was shot...
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pontiac man turns himself in after fatally shooting another man, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10 turned himself in to Detroit police on Wednesday. A news release states that Tony Fong Woo III was arrested and transported to the Oakland County Jail after being arrested around 12:30 p.m. Woo was previously charged with assault with intent to murder, but after the victim died on Monday, the charge was upgraded to murder.
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Family of pregnant woman shot to death in Saginaw begging for justice

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 27-year-old woman who was shot to death in Saginaw a week ago is speaking out and searching for justice for their late family member. “Like it’s hard and I don’t understand what -- why people just freely shoot?” said Candi Labelle, the victim’s mother.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNEM

MSP: 1 in critical condition after being shot multiple times

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police detectives are investigating a Saginaw shooting that left a 42-year-old in critical condition. The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday on N. Niagara Street. The investigation found out the 42-year-old Saginaw resident was shot multiple times in the lower back. They were...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Witnesses hold suspect in stabbing for police

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Witnesses to a stabbing held the suspect until police reached the scene and arrested the man. The stabbing happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Collindale Avenue NW and Lake Michigan Drive. Two men began fighting in a dispute over property. During the fight,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning in swimming pool

ZILWAUKEE, Mich. (WJRT) - A 2-year-old was listed in critical condition Thursday after a near-drowning in a residential swimming pool in Zilwaukee. Michigan State Police say the child fell into a pool around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures on the scene before an ambulance rushed the 2-year-old to an area hospital.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police seek Pontiac man believed to be armed, dangerous after fatally shooting another man

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for a 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10. Officials say that 22-year-old Tony Fong Woo III allegedly shot 29-year-old Jaquan Garrett in the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive due to an argument between the two men. According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the crime scene, bystanders were performing CPR on Garrett, who was shot once in the head.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

State Police Seize More Than $100K Worth Of Drugs, Arrest 3 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police say a criminal investigation in Detroit resulted in confiscating more than $100,000 worth of drugs and three arrests. The investigation through the MSP County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) was conducted on Tuesday. Police say detectives seized 800 grams of MDMA, 138 grams of crack cocaine, 126 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of fentanyl pill (counterfeit oxycontin pills) and 515 grams of marijuana, totaling about $108,050 in worth. (credit: Michigan State Police) Police say detectives seized 800 grams of MDMA, 138 grams of crack cocaine, 126 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of fentanyl pill (counterfeit oxycontin pills) and 515 grams of marijuana, totaling about $108,050 in worth. Police say the project was supported by the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program, awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice and administered by MSP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Estranged couple dead after murder-suicide in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man and woman who previously had been dating died after a murder-suicide in Gratiot County. The woman's new boyfriend suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his head during the incident early Tuesday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 22-year-old man from...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy