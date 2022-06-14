Prosecutor: Woman facing criminal charges in deadly crash killing boyfriend, child

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police say a criminal investigation in Detroit resulted in confiscating more than $100,000 worth of drugs and three arrests. The investigation through the MSP County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) was conducted on Tuesday. Police say detectives seized 800 grams of MDMA, 138 grams of crack cocaine, 126 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of fentanyl pill (counterfeit oxycontin pills) and 515 grams of marijuana, totaling about $108,050 in worth. (credit: Michigan State Police) Police say detectives seized 800 grams of MDMA, 138 grams of crack cocaine, 126 grams of fentanyl, 34 grams of fentanyl pill (counterfeit oxycontin pills) and 515 grams of marijuana, totaling about $108,050 in worth. Police say the project was supported by the Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program, awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice and administered by MSP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO