ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Staying hot and muggy, with strong storms at times

By Jason Myers
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with a break in the heat by the weekend. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible through the work week. A First Alert has been extended until Friday due...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

First Alert: One more day of intense heat before weekend relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert continues today, but this will be the last day for a while. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Afternoon temperatures with a return to the mid to upper 90s and heat indices of 100 degrees - if not slightly higher – will be common for all neighborhoods outside of the mountains. A few stronger storms will fire up late in the day, so make sure you have your WBTV Weather app alerts on before you head out the door.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Scorching heat, tropical humidity hold for a few more days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert will continue through Friday as that upper-level ridge of high pressure holds strong. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. After a bit of a break Tuesday, today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Afternoon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Severe Storms Bring Damage, Outages to Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The record heat may have grabbed headlines to start the week, but now storms are back in the spotlight — if your power is on. Heavy rain and strong wind rolled through the Carolinas this Thursday afternoon, causing chaos as many began their evening commute.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy working to restore power to thousands

Today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Crews work to restore power, clean up debris after Thursday’s severe storms. Teams have been working throughout the early-morning hours to restore power. First Alert: Dangerous heat and more storm chances for Friday. Updated: 16 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend

North Carolina is home to hundreds of waterfalls — enough for a lifetime of day hikes from Charlotte. We’ve narrowed down the pool for you with 9 of our favorites within three hours of Uptown. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] (1) Elk River Falls Location: Pisgah National Forest. […] The post 9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
WBTV

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for multiple counties Thursday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for the remainder of Thursday as high temperatures and severe thunderstorm potential hit the Carolinas. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is currently in effect for Union County until 6 p.m., while Anson and Stanly counties have been extended to 6:15 p.m. Richmond County is under a warning until 7:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire damages chapel at Concord’s Barber Scotia College

The 25th Annual Juneteenth of the Carolinas festival got underway in Charlotte on Thursday. It’s a four-day event with fun for everyone. starting with the kids. Bank of America invests $2.5 million to expand UNC Charlotte program for underrepresented students. Updated: 5 hours ago. Assa Sylla is a current...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Storm clean-up continues in Concord

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. The Rock Hill Pride Festival is expecting to host as many as 10,000 people this weekend. Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max’s Mexican Eatery was supposed to open today at...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muggy#Heat Indices#Thunderstorms
WBTV

How to get ready for economic uncertainty

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Rock Hill Pride Festival is expecting to host as...
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Odo A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Odo a loving home! Odo is just over a year old and is up-to-date on all vaccines. He is a sweet dog and calm-tempered. Odo loves to cuddle and is eager to learn. To get more information on Odo or any of the other animals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Davie; Iredell; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Davie County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Statesville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Statesville, Troutman, Stony Point, Hiddenite, Turnersburg, Olin, Scotts, Cool Springs, Cleveland and Cooleemee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kannapolis, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Kannapolis, Downtown Concord, China Grove, Landis, Enochville, Mt Pleasant, West Concord and Coddle Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed Tree Blocks Road In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A large tree is blocking the road at the 3000 block of Courtland Drive in Gastonia, police say. Crews say that it will take most of the day to remove. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Memorial plaque unveiled to remember the Beatties Ford Four

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the two-year anniversary of the Beatties Ford mass shooting approaches, the community is hoping to never forget the names of those killed on that tragic day. On Friday, members of the community and the families of Jamaa Cassell, Christopher Gleaton, Kelly Miller and Dairyon Stevenson...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy