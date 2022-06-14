ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Josh Lowe: Trimming whiffs recently

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lowe has struck out only twice in his last six games for Triple-A Durham -- a span in which he's hit .381, walked...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce the roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Durham, NC
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Durham, NC
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he recently lost out on playing time. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Exits after HBP

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being hit by a pitch around the right wrist, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte went 1-for-2 before being struck on right wrist with a 97-mph pitch during the sixth inning, and he was pulled from the contest after being evaluated by the training staff for a few minutes. The Mets were trailing 10-1 at the time, so the veteran outfielder's removal could be a precautionary measure given the significant deficit. Marte should be considered day-to-day until specifics on the injury are available.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Josh Lowe
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Loses arbitration case

Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals last season. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiffs#Rays
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Remains out of lineup

Kiermaier (Achilles) isn't starting Friday against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees due to left Achilles inflammation, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez are starting in the outfield from left to right.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Slated to receive injection

Zunino (shoulder) will receive a Botox shot in an attempt to help in his recovery process, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that it's possible Zunino is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, and the team will have to wait 3-to-6 days following the injection to see if it has an impact in his recovery. The backstop will presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, and a recovery timetable is unlikely to be known until the Rays see how Zunino responds to the injection.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Dealing with renewed discomfort

Lowe (back) recently experienced discomfort while taking swings and will be shut down until at least Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 27-year-old recently resumed baseball activities after being shut down for three weeks due to a stress reaction in his lower back, but he's now feeling some discomfort. It's not believed to be a serious concern, though Lowe's rehab program will be put on hold for a few days to see how the injury responds to rest.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: Remains out of lineup

Davis isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers. Davis recently drew four consecutive starts and went 6-for-15 with a homer, four runs, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while Eduardo Escobar serves as the designated hitter with Luis Guillorme starting at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Getting spot start Thursday

Schmidt will start Thursday's game against the Rays after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. While Schmidt is well rested, having not pitched since June 10, he also hasn't thrown more than two innings since he covered 2.2 innings May 14. With this in mind, it will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees, and Schmidt is unlikely to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings through 11 appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Dodges danger in save

Diaz allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Diaz allowed a single to Hunter Renfroe and a double to Tyrone Taylor, but the former was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the ninth inning. Diaz then struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. This was just the fifth appearance of the month for the Mets' closer, and the first in which he's allowed any hits. He extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings and now owns a 2.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings overall. The 28-year-old is 13-for-16 in save chances while adding a hold and a 2-1 record through 26 appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Friday

Peralta isn't starting Friday against the Twins. Peralta will get a breather after he went 3-for-9 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over the last two games. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting third.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy