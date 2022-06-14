ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' Billy Turner: Light participation

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Turner (knee) got in some light jogging at minicamp Tuesday, Troy Renck...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon told GM George Paton when negotiating his new contract that he wasn’t going to lay down and allow RB Javonte Williams to completely take over the backfield. “I told [him] when I was at the table, I’m not going to lay down, I’m not going...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos Reveal Concerning Injury to Tight End

In what head coach Nathaniel Hackett termed "a precautionary thing," Denver Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson was held out of this week's mandatory minicamp. Without delving into specifics, Hackett revealed Tomlinson is dealing with a "lower extremity" injury that will sideline the blocking specialist until training camp — but unlikely beyond.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bills Show Off Von Miller In His New Uniform

After winning Super Bowl LVI, Von Miller made a surprising move by signing with the Buffalo Bills. He got a six-year, $120 million deal, making him one of the highest-paid defenders in the NFL. The guaranteed money is $45 million while his signing bonus is $18,525,000. Miller believes that he...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Turner
Yardbarker

The NFL’s Passing Leader Will Be Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

All eyes will be on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this upcoming season. Yes, it’s June, but Good Morning Football’s panel recently gave some bold predictions. Among those prognostications is that the Silver and Black’s signal-caller will lead the NFL in passing yards. Derek Carr’s stats...
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Deshaun Watson addresses new lawsuits, potential NFL suspension: 'I just wanna clear my name'

Deshaun Watson addressed reporters Tuesday for the first time in more than two months, and the Browns quarterback once again proclaimed his innocence in the face of 24 (and reportedly soon to be 26) civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. While the former Texans standout declined to elaborate on certain details of his case, referring some questions to his legal team, he expressed regret for the impact his situation has had on the community while reiterating a desire to "clear my name."
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon ready to "battle" for touches in Broncos' backfield

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon told the media this week that he is going to be "ready to battle" this season when asked about his split role with sophomore standout Javonte Williams. What It Means:. Gordon said "I told (general manager) George (Paton) when I was at the table...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Nfl#Denver 7 News#Packers
FOX Sports

Gordon not ready to relinquish star running role in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Two things that Melvin Gordon III never concedes are his starting running back job and his vacation time. Despite skipping the Broncos' OTAs after returning to Denver on a one-year, $2.5 million contract this spring, Gordon said at mandatory minicamp this week he won't abdicate his starting job to second-year running back Javonte Williams.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss

Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bears' Dakota Dozier: Carted off field

Dozier (undisclosed) was carted off the field at minicamp Tuesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. The severity of Dozier's injury is unknown, but it looked like a left knee injury, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. Dozier joined the Bears in March after spending the last three seasons with the Vikings and was expected to compete for starting right guard duties.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy