Mets' James McCann: Nearing rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

McCann (wrist) is close to heading out on a rehab assignment, Tim...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Coughs up three homers

Lauer allowed four runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in Friday's win over the Reds. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision. Lauer cruised through four shutout frames before yielding three homers. Albert Almora hit a two-run shot in the fifth before Brandon Drury and Tommy Pham went back-to-back in the sixth. Lauer has given up three homers in two straight outings, raising his season ERA to 3.57 through 12 starts. The 27-year-old is projected to face the Cardinals at home next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Loses arbitration case

Lopez signed a one-year, $2.55 million contract with the Royals on Friday after losing his arbitration case, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for Lopez, and he's coming off a .300/.365/.378 slash line with two home runs, 43 RBI, 78 runs and 22 steals last season. However, he's struggled so far in 2022 and has a .537 OPS and only four steals through 59 games. Lopez is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday against the A's.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce the roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' J.D. Davis: Remains out of lineup

Davis isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers. Davis recently drew four consecutive starts and went 6-for-15 with a homer, four runs, a walk and five strikeouts during that time. However, he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game while Eduardo Escobar serves as the designated hitter with Luis Guillorme starting at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he recently lost out on playing time. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Dodges danger in save

Diaz allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. Diaz allowed a single to Hunter Renfroe and a double to Tyrone Taylor, but the former was thrown out at the plate for the second out of the ninth inning. Diaz then struck out Christian Yelich to end the threat. This was just the fifth appearance of the month for the Mets' closer, and the first in which he's allowed any hits. He extended his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings and now owns a 2.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings overall. The 28-year-old is 13-for-16 in save chances while adding a hold and a 2-1 record through 26 appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Getting spot start Thursday

Schmidt will start Thursday's game against the Rays after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. While Schmidt is well rested, having not pitched since June 10, he also hasn't thrown more than two innings since he covered 2.2 innings May 14. With this in mind, it will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees, and Schmidt is unlikely to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings through 11 appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Secures ninth save

Lopez recorded his ninth save of the season in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one over 1.2 perfect innings of relief. After Cionel Perez ran into trouble in the eighth inning and allowed Toronto to get within a run, Lopez got the call to put out the fire and tossed an efficient 17 pitches (11 strikes) to secure the save. The converted starter hasn't given up an earned run in nearly a month, and while Lopez's 0.88 ERA and 0,88 WHIP through 30.2 innings aren't supported by his 23.1 percent strikeout rate and 10.7 percent walk rate, he continues to be very effective as Baltimore's closer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Friday

Peralta isn't starting Friday against the Twins. Peralta will get a breather after he went 3-for-9 with two doubles, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base over the last two games. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting third.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Lands on paternity list

Hader was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Hader has made only three appearances in June -- including his first blown save and loss of the season -- with the Brewers in free fall, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. Assuming there's no complications, the left-hander should be back by Saturday's contest in Cincinnati. Devin Williams is the likely candidate to receive any save opportunities in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Slated to receive injection

Zunino (shoulder) will receive a Botox shot in an attempt to help in his recovery process, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that it's possible Zunino is dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, and the team will have to wait 3-to-6 days following the injection to see if it has an impact in his recovery. The backstop will presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, and a recovery timetable is unlikely to be known until the Rays see how Zunino responds to the injection.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Could return by Tuesday

Manager David Bell said Friday that Solano (hamstring) could return from the 60-day injured list as early as Tuesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in early June and has slashed .333/.375/.476 with three doubles, two RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH

