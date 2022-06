President Joe Biden’s weaponizing of the law enforcement investigative branch of Customs and Border Protection for political gain should scare every American. It is well established that Biden does not like the mission or the law enforcement agents of the U.S. Border Patrol, the agency tasked with being the United States’ front line of defense against some of the most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world. His party has repeatedly demonized the good men and women of the Border Patrol to score political points amongst his base. But scoring political points with rhetoric no longer seems to be enough.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO