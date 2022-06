Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Earlier this week, members of the Loyola Medicine community celebrated the graduation of the inaugural class of the Emergency Medicine Residency program at Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC). Loyola’s Emergency Medicine Residency program was launched in 2019 thanks, in part, to a gift from the Keeley Family Foundation. The Keeley family’s involvement with Loyola spans three generations, and their longstanding support has established the John L. Keeley, MD Medical Student Scholarship Fund, the John L. Keeley, MD Surgical Fellowship Award, the John L. Keeley, MD Emergency Department, and now the Barbara G. and John L. Keeley, Jr. Center for Emergency Medicine Education.

