COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a week of powerful storms and sweltering heat, the weather looks to be perfect for a weekend packed full of events in Central Ohio. Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival returns to Goodale Park Friday starting at 4 p.m. Three entertainers will be performing; Shaun Booker, Diamond Elyse and The Fabulous Johnson Brothers.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO