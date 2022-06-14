ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AFC Mobile hosting first High School Soccer Night Saturday, June 18

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tYJw_0gAjH2S000

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AFC Mobile , Mobile’s minor league soccer team, is hosting its first-ever High School Soccer Night this Saturday.

The Southern States SC match marks the sixth game of the 2022 National Premier Soccer League season following a 2-2 draw against the New Orleans Jesters Saturday, June 11.

AFC Mobile (1-3-1) will compete in its second match since parting ways with head coach Steve Wieczorek following his hiring at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y. , a day after the first win of the season. Wieczorek was the head coach of AFC Mobile since the 2019 season boasting a 12-13-6 record in that span.

Former AFC Mobile goalkeeper and former assistant coach Brent Grube took the reigns of the team looking for their first win.

AFC Mobile part ways with head coach

Per release, any player wearing their high school jersey or t-shirt will be admitted to Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium which is at 3610 Michael Blvd. free of charge. General admission is $10 , while children 12 and under are also admitted free.

During halftime, AFC Mobile will celebrate local high school soccer champions, All-State players and North-South All-star participants.

