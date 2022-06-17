15 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That Ship Fast on Amazon Prime

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Father's Day is just around the corner! It falls on Sunday, June 19 this year, which means if you're still shopping, you're going to need to find a last-minute gift — fast. You don't want it to feel like a last-minute gift though. Yes, it's the thought that counts, but that doesn't mean we don't want to grab our pop something awesome!

Luckily, Amazon Prime exists, featuring countless amazing Father's Day gift ideas that ship fast. You still need to shop ASAP though! Check out our picks below for all different types of dads:

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts on Amazon Prime

1. For the Dad Who's Big on Security: If your dad is always worried about home security or packages going missing, it's time to grab him a Blink Video Doorbell . This one has two-way audio, HD video and more!

2. For the Dad Who Loves to Relax With a Beer: This insulated Stanley beer stein can keep drinks cold for up to 32 hours at a time — and it has a built-in bottle opener. It's even dishwasher-safe!

3. For the Dad Who Never Misses a Dentist Appointment: Water flossers are changing the game, and this sleek, compact, powerful BURST Water Flosser might just be our favorite yet. It has three modes!

4. For the Dad Who's a Pro at Napping: Make your dad's naps even better, whether he's on a plane or on the recliner, with this wraparound Huzi Infinity Pillow . It can be worn so many ways and also be used to muffle sound!

5. For the Dad Who Always Has His Morning Coffee: Step up your dad's java game with one of these incredible Partners blends . The milk chocolate, toffee and dried fruit flavors in the Brooklyn Blend are making our mouths water!

6. For the Dad With Dry Skin: Even dads deserve baby-soft, smooth skin! These fresh and woodsy Marlowe body scrub soap bars are going to feel amazing in the shower after a long day. Shoppers are obsessed!

7. For the Dad Who Needs His Steak: Give your dad a solid way to prepare a steak when the weather is keeping him from his grill. This de Buyer steak pan is made with carbon steel and features creases to cook meat to perfection!

8. For the Beach-Loving Dad: If your dad loves to kick back with a book on the beach all summer long, this reclining Sport-Brella Beach Chair is an unbeatable gift. It has built-in shade and storage for up to four drinks!

9. For the Dad Who Doesn't Want Anything: You can always grab a pair of socks if you don't know what to get, but try to opt for fun ones like these "I'd rather be golfing" Lavley socks !

10. For the Technology-Obsessed Dad: He may already have his dream computer and TV, but it's time to make sure your dad is taking care of his eyes when he's staring at screens all day. Le Specs has our favorite blue light glasses !

11. For the Dad Who's Always Sore: Take care of your dad's aching back (or legs, or shoulders) with this Fushion Black Pro massage gun and its six swappable heads!

12. For the Dad Who's Always Asking You to Hold the Flashlight: If you're not always around to hold the flashlight for your dad anymore while he fixes the car, the plumbing, the electricity, etc., he'll majorly appreciate these Colplay LED Flashlight Gloves next time he's working in the dark!

13. For the Dad Whose Favorite Hobby is Fishing: Surprise your always-fishing father with this cool Catch Co Tackle Box , featuring an assortment of different types of lures for him to dig through!

14. For the Dad Who Won't Take the Time for Self-Care: If your dad won't make time for self-care, make it easy for him by gifting him these aromatherapeutic BodyRestore Shower Steamers . All he has to do is pop one into the shower he was already going to take!

15. For the Dad With a Sweet Tooth: A Bonnie & Pop Gourmet Snack Box never fails as a Father's Day gift! Dad is going to love making his way through this assortment of 15 chocolatey bestsellers!

