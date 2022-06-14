ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Graduation, Hamden Middle Schoolers Reflect On Resilience

By Abiba Biao
 3 days ago
Abiba Biao Photo Graduates say goodbye.

Hamden’s graduating eighth graders celebrated their community’s resilience after a complicated school year — and looked forward to their next life chapter of novel joys and challenges.

One hundred of Hamden Middle School’s 440 eighth graders gathered outside Tuesday morning while wearing bright pink, yellow and green flower necklaces for a Luau-themed goodbye to their pre-teen years and hello to a future of high-school hallways.

They were one of four waves of graduates to participate in separate commencement ceremonies over two days.

HMS Principal Michelle Coogan addressed unique hardships students and staff alike have experienced this year while adjusting to the new realities of in-person learning — and showcased how the community has learned from those obstacles and sought to grow stronger than before.

While the past year saw some staff shortages and school hardships, it also saw a return to ice cream socials and school dances.

And though Covid-19 has had lasting negative effects on society, she pointed out, it has also brought positive change — like a permanent transition to graduations held outside in sunshine and fresh air.

Principal Michelle Coogan at the graduation.

“We started outdoor celebrations last year due to Covid, and we realized that it was a beautiful celebration … and so we continued it this year, because we knew it would be great for families,” Coogan said.

Throughout it all, Coogan said, she has enjoyed working with a class of ​“kind and caring people” who are always ​“eager to learn.”

Tuesday’s event offered an opportunity for students to talk about their hopes for the future while reflecting on the people and places that have made them who they are.

James Jones with returning sister.

James Jones, 13, was planning his future career as an actor during the ceremony when he got a surprise visit from someone he had not seen for years.

Jones’ sister, who is currently enlisted in the Navy, returned to speak at the ceremony after four years apart from her family.

As soon as she walked out in front of the audience, Jones sprinted towards her and embraced her in a long hug.

“It was very hard for me to see her — and I’m very happy to see her,” Jones said of the reunion.

Jones is currently debating which school to attend school next. His top choices including Hamden High, Cooperative Arts and Humanities, and High School in the Community.

He said he has hopes to become an actor. He figured Co-Op will help him bolster his acting skills and resume, but he’s reserving Hamden High and High School in the Community as alternative options.

Sian Roberts-Mackall: Ready to find more friends!

Sian Roberts-Mackall, meanwhile, remembered how tough of a time she had at Hamden Middle during her first few years. Gradually, she said, she became more comfortable in the academic sphere as she learned how to balance her familial and academic responsibilities.

One subject she specifically struggled with was social studies. She learned to love the classes by communicating with her teachers about her problem areas and making space for individualized feedback and instruction.

Her favorite part of middle school, she said, was having time to hang out with her friends. She said she’s looking forward to meeting even more people in high school.

Freshta Qasimi: Do your best.

Freshta Qasimi, 14, described high school as ​“the big thing,” emphasizing the transition into young adulthood and opportunity to expand her social circle. She looks forward to attending Hamden High and taking medical classes to further her goal of becoming a nurse and helping those in need.

She had some advice for upcoming middle school graduates. ​“Do your best — and listen to your teachers.”

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

24 Riversiders Make It To Finish Line

Jonathan Torres wasn’t destined to graduate high school: He got in trouble at Hillhouse. Then he got arrested. He found his way 14 months ago to Riverside Academy, an alternative high school in the New Haven district. And he not only made it to graduation Tuesday: He was the class speaker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Adult Ed Grad’s Story Brings Commencement Crowd To Tears

Tabatha Smith wiped a tear from her eye and spoke about what it took to earn a high school degree at 32 years old. “Adult Ed inspired me to never give up. They gave me hope, faith, and made me feel like it’s never too late to get an education,” Smith told her 130 fellow classmates Tuesday at a graduation ceremony for the New Haven Adult & Continuing Education Center Class of 2022.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven church steps up to fight violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven is seeing an increase in violence including shootings. Community members are trying to bring change. The Elm City is seeing a jump in gun violence including several shootings involving teenagers. A local church is stepping in by creating a festival called “Save Our...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

