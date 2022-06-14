ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer stops enrollment in Paxlovid trial in standard-risk population

By Reuters
 3 days ago
June 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Tuesday it would halt enrollment in a trial for its COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid, in standard-risk patients after a study revealed the treatment was not effective in reducing symptoms in that group.

The drug has emergency use authorization for high-risk groups in which it has been effective in reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

The new data, however, showed a 51% relative risk reduction in standard-risk groups, which the company said was not statistically significant.

The standard-risk population usually includes people who do not have health conditions that put them at risk of severe disease and who can recover without the drug.

Pfizer said it will include the new data in the company's upcoming application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking full approval for the drug's use in high-risk groups.

Data from a study in Israel earlier this month showed the drug reduces COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients 65 years and older, but was not found to prevent severe illness among younger adults.

More than 1.2 million courses of Paxlovid have been administered in the United States, according to data from the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response under the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Beetle Juice
3d ago

I truly believe Pfizer is a corrupt organization that not cares about profits and not the safety of the patients who use their medications. People should stop using Pfizer drugs and docs need to stop prescribing it

Lou P
2d ago

Big pharma is not looking for cures….. They want people to Rely on drugs…… The jab is not a vaccine….. They want to sell, jab, re-jab you over and over again…… They don’t want to cure or stop Diseases…… in fact I feel they conspire with the government and Politicians…..

impeach Brandon fjb
3d ago

after this plandemic none of these pharmaceutical for vaccine companies can be trusted ever again unless they finally start telling the truth then trust can slowly start building again possibly

