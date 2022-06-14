ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

England suffer shock 4-0 home loss to Hungary as Nations League misery continues

By Get instant access
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland are staring at the prospect of relegation from UEFA Nations League Group A3 after suffering their worst home loss since 1928 with a 4-0 defeat to Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday. Roland Sallai found the net in both halves to propel the visitors to their first away win...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford claims Erik ten Hag will quickly change Manchester United's identity and the new manager's changes will be 'obvious to see' as the club seeks to bounce back from a dismal season

Marcus Rashford has claimed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will immediately change the club's identity and the Dutchman's imprint on his new side will be 'obvious' to see. Ten Hag is set to embark on a significant rebuild at Old Trafford after United endured a dismal season last term,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Bobby Robson
Person
Kalvin Phillips
The Independent

Predicting England’s starting Euro 2022 team after squad announcement

The build-up to England’s opening game of Euro 2022 has officially begun now that manager Sarina Wiegman has named her 23-player squad for the home tournament.The Lionesses will kick-off against Austria in front of a sold-out Old Trafford on 6 July, in a fixture that is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championships match.Wiegman has spent the last 12 months fine-tuning her squad and there were few surprises in the group named by the England manager on Wednesday, ahead of warm-up friendlies against Belgium and her former team the Netherlands in the coming week.Those friendly matches...
SPORTS
The Independent

West Indies vs Bangladesh LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Follow live coverage of West Indies vs Bangladesh from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Historic England#Uk#Wembley#Espn#The Nations League
CBS Sports

Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: 10 dates including when Liverpool face Manchester City, North London derby

The Premier League fixtures have landed. Manchester City's title defense begins in tricky fashion away to West Ham United, and Nottingham Forest return to the Premier League after more than two decades away with a trip to Newcastle. Championship winners Fulham will play host to Liverpool, whilst new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gets up and running against Brighton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Scotland
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
BBC

Euro 2022: A guide to the Finland team

Euro 2022 is taking place at 10 venues across England between 6-31 July. Finland are in Group B, along with Germany, Spain and Denmark. Hinni Hirvonen, a journalist at Finnish Broadcasting company Yle Sport, assesses their chances this summer. How will Finland do?. I would be very surprised if Finland...
TRAVEL
The Independent

England post new world-record total on way to 232-run win over Netherlands

England rampaged to a world record 498 for four following Jos Buttler’s breathtaking belligerence as the Netherlands were blown away in the first one-day international.Not only was the previous ODI best of 481 for six England amassed against Australia four years ago eclipsed but this betters the 496 for four Surrey registered against Gloucestershire which had stood as the List A benchmark since April 2007.Buttler missed out on breaking his own record for the fastest century by an England batter by just one ball, reaching three figures from 47 deliveries, before finishing unbeaten on 162 off 70 as Matthew Mott’s...
WORLD
Kerrang

Ice Nine Kills announce 2023 UK and European tour

Following the announcement of the Knotfest Roadshow with Slipknot later in the year, Ice Nine Kills have also announced their own headline dates for 2023. The band will be returning to the UK and Europe for their biggest shows ever over here, with frontman Spencer Charnas enthusing: "After the killer reception we had on our recent festival run we're dying to come back and bring this tour to the UK and Europe. These will be the biggest shows we've ever brought overseas. Only the true psychos will survive."
MUSIC
Yardbarker

2022 World Cup Power Rankings based on opening odds

All 32 countries have been announced for this year's World Cup, finalizing all the groups. With the announcement, WynnBET released the odds for the tournament. While the odds paint one picture, the way things actually play out is often different. With each team in a specific group that will affect...
SOCCER
ESPN

Mauricio Pochettino sacked by PSG - sources

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as Paris Saint-Germain manager just months after guiding the team to the league title, sources have told ESPN. The club is yet to announce the departure of the Argentine, but sources have told ESPN it was agreed on Wednesday morning. Pochettino had one year left on his contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS New York

FIFA set to announce which cities will host 2026 World Cup

NEW YORK -- Soccer fans from around the world have their eyes on New York City, where FIFA will announce which cities will host the 2026 World Cup. Roughly two dozen cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are still in the running. The list includes MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. FIFA is set to make the announcement at 5 p.m. Thursday, choosing between 16 and 19 cities in North America, including at least 10 in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy