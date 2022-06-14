Flood Warning issued for Sandusky, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Richland The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Richland County in north central Ohio Central Ashland County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 154 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crestline, or 8 miles northwest of Mansfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Crestline, Hayesville, Polk, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, North Robinson, Mifflin, Rowsburg, Nankin, Shenandoah, Olivesburg and Mohicanville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO